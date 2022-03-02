Nexcess Announces New Collegiate Discount Partnership With StudentBeans

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the fully managed, high-performance, cloud platform built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores, today announced a partnership with StudentBeans, the world's leading student loyalty network. The partnership expands the reach of Nexcess' high quality cloud hosting, premium software plugins, and site management tools to students around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexcess LLC) (PRNewswire)

For students entering the workforce, or starting their own business, a strong online presence is no longer optional.

Having supported over 163 million students across the US and in 100 countries around the world, StudentBeans connects students with exclusive deals and discounts — now including Nexcess' fully managed hosting products.

Through StudentBeans, students can get 50% off a year of fully managed hosting with Nexcess, enabling them to create secure sites and stores to showcase their portfolios, start an online business, and more.

"For students entering the workforce, or starting a business of their own, a strong online presence is no longer optional," says Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing. "We're thrilled to partner with Student Beans to provide these students access to our WordPress solutions for building their sites and stores. WordPress is the most used CMS in the world, powering over 40% of the Internet and an estimated 64 million websites. We'd love to be the provider that introduces them to the power and flexibility of this platform and be a part of their entrepreneurial or career journey."

Nexcess brings together high quality hosting with plugins and tools that work together to make it easier to build and manage a site or store. The Fully Managed Hosting experience provides infrastructure management that keeps hosting secure and up to date and comes with built-in monitoring that alerts customers when there is a problem with performance. Users can count on faster speeds, stronger security, inherent scalability, and help when they need it.

"This partnership between Nexcess and StudentBeans includes access to StoreBuilder to help entrepreneurial students get online faster than starting from scratch," says Trout. "With a few simple inputs, you can begin building an ecommerce store in minutes."

It's not just students who can take advantage of discounted managed web hosting from Nexcess. From March 7-20, Nexcess will extend the savings to the public, with up to 60% off Magento, WordPress, and WooCommerce hosting plans.

All Nexcess fully managed solutions come bundled with 24/7 security monitoring, instant autoscaling, an integrated CDN, premium image compression, and expert, award-winning support.

For more on the exclusive student discount for fully managed hosting, visit StudentBeans .

For more information about Nexcess, visit nexcess.net .

About Nexcess

Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years by providing a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we own and manage 10 global data centers, and collectively serve over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands and StellarWP .

