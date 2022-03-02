Increased casino revenue and accelerating customer registrations reinforce strategic plan

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions , is pleased to share highlights from its operations in February 2022, including new registrations, growth in depositing customers and continued casino growth.

Kings Entertainment Shares February Operational Highlights (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company leveraged its recent capital raise to launch new marketing campaigns in February aimed at accelerating customer registrations and depositors. The campaigns were extremely successful, boosting registrations by 136 percent over January, despite the three day shorter month, with 15,449 customer sign-ups achieved in February. One of Kings Entertainment's flagship brands, LottoKings, achieved a 30 percent increase in revenue in February over the previous month.

The Company was also successful in its goal of increasing casino revenue in February, with the live casino vertical increasing active players by 12 percent. Revenue for casino operations jumped by 36 percent in February to $118,491, as compared to the first 28 days of January.

"The success of these marketing campaigns will be instrumental to our revenue strategy this fiscal year," said Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "While the lack of significant jackpots in February dampened overall demand for lottery, the increase in both active casino players and casino revenue is a very positive signal that our strategy of transitioning our strong lottery base to the casino vertical is working."

"As we continue to sign up customers in increasing numbers and grow our number of active casino players, these customers will form a strong foundation for long term revenue growth," concluded Mr. Budin.

About Kings Entertainment

Kings Entertainment ( CSE: JKPT ) is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As international online service providers for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, these brands leverage their ability to acquire high-potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business and business plans; the Company's strategy and current focus on developing brands in the global online gaming market; and global market opportunities in the online gaming space, including in respect of anticipated growth. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kings Entertainment Group Inc.