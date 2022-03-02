Holmes Murphy Announces Jay Reimers as Senior Client Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is excited to announce it has hired Jay Reimers as a Senior Client Advocate in its Minneapolis, Minn., office.

With 10 years' experience in the insurance industry, Reimers has a proven track record of client success, earning client respect, working with large risk management programs, and establishing a diverse range of partnerships.

In this new role, Reimers will be responsible for advising clients in managing risk and helping them prepare for challenges in today's ever-changing economy. Reimers will also help coordinate Holmes Murphy's service team and offer new ideas and innovative thinking to help clients improve and grow their businesses, while securing the continued trust Holmes Murphy is known for both in Minnesota and across the country. With a solid recognition and network in Minnesota and the Minneapolis/St. Paul community, Reimers is an exciting addition to this consistently growing market within the Holmes Murphy brand.

"Jay has always been a competitor, and that is absolutely reflective in all of his advocacy and work on behalf of his clients. He is a great fit for Holmes Murphy both professionally and culturally," said Jay Reavis, SVP and Managing Director, Brokerage Services for Holmes Murphy. "Jay truly values the principals for which Holmes Murphy operates and understands the importance of the loyalty earned from our clients and stakeholders throughout the insurance industry."

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Reimers served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for an insurance consulting company, where he also specialized in strategic client advocacy. Before starting his insurance career, Reimers was a hockey player for a number of years. As a former member of PHPA (Pro Hockey Players Association), Reimers has played on several professional teams across the country. Reimers lives in the Minneapolis area with this wife and three children.

"Holmes Murphy is looking froward to Jay bringing a fresh perspective and new achievements to this role on behalf of our clients and the communities we serve," said Reavis.

