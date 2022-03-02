Enteris BioPharma to Participate in DCAT® Week 2022

BOONTON, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that the company will participate in DCAT® Week 2022 being held March 21-24, 2022 in New York City.

During the conference, members of the Enteris management team will host meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving its CMO business segment, which provides custom solutions for the manufacturing of solid oral doses for challenging compounds, including peptides and highly potent small-molecule compounds. Enteris now provides bench-to-market services, including the manufacture, testing, and release of Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical trial materials (CTM), and commercial production at a 32,000-square-foot facility that includes 6,000 square feet of cleanroom space with approximately 2,500 square feet dedicated to the containment and processing of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI).

Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris, stated, "We greatly look forward to participating in DCAT Week and the opportunity it affords us to engage with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking to outsource the manufacture of solid oral doses for difficult compounds, including HPAPI. Enteris is successfully harnessing its capabilities and expertise to build long-term partnerships with its Peptelligence® and ProPerma® clients, from developing the formulation and analytical methods to cGMP manufacturing of clinical trial supplies. We now offer cGMP manufacturing from early clinical trials up to Phase 3 and commercial for solid oral dosage forms developed with other formulation platforms. These enhanced capabilities position Enteris to take advantage of a variety of growth opportunities, and it is our intent to maximize this potential to the fullest. DCAT Week provides a premier venue to advance our business development efforts by connecting directly with large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechs to service their needs."

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, and contract manufacturing (CMO) services using non-proprietary technologies. The company's proprietary technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, some of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

