CYBAVO Announces Completion of SOC 2 Compliance Certification

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBAVO , blockchain and digital asset security provider, has announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination. The certification further validates the organization's commitment to deliver the highest level of security to its customers and provide a secure platform to manage digital asset transactions.

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that ensures an organization's information security measures are designed and implemented to meet industry cybersecurity standards. The examination was performed by an independent 3rd party auditor. CYBAVO's system designs were examined and exceeded rigorous standards on five attributes: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

"This is a significant achievement for CYBAVO that underscores our steadfast commitment to providing a secure digital asset management solution to our customers. In today's world where security breaches are common occurrences, organizations must pay attention to the practices of platforms that process and handle their data. Particularly in the digital asset industry, mishandled data can mean loss of real value. Meeting these standards demonstrate that CYBAVO can be trusted by enterprises to securely handle their digital asset transactions," said Paul Fan, CEO of CYBAVO.

About CYBAVO

CYBAVO is the leading provider for blockchain security solutions in Asia Pacific. It was established in 2018 by a team of cybersecurity veterans with a mission to provide the most advanced digital asset custody technology by developing a custom security-hardened operating system, patented encryption technology, and a highly secure sandboxed environment to deliver its suite of solutions, including its flagship product, CYBAVO VAULT .

Its extensive list of enterprise customers include cryptocurrency exchanges, fund management companies, cryptocurrency wallet providers, and fintech service providers. The company is insured by S&P AA-rated global reinsurance company, and holds certifications for ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST's Cryptographic Module Validation Program.

