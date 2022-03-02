Creative Medical Technology Appoints Sahil Nock as Chief Commercial Officer

PHOENIX, Ariz. , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced the appointment of Sahil Nock as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, effective February 28, 2022.

Mr. Nock brings to Creative Medical Technology more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience in sales, marketing, and business development. He most recently served as Head of US Commercial Marketing at Mentor, the worldwide leader in breast aesthetics and a Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Company. In this role, he was responsible for growing Mentor's market leadership position across both augmentation and reconstruction. Prior to Mentor, he led market development at Intrexon Corporation, overseeing more than $250 million in deals across a range of industries from healthcare to agriculture. Prior to that, while at Abbott he led one of the most successful medical device launches in history with the introduction of the FreeStyle Libre Diabetes Continuous Glucose Monitor system. At the start of his career, Mr. Nock held leadership positions at Danaher and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "I am excited to welcome Sahil to work alongside our executive leadership team as we continue to build a world class organization. Our ability to recruit top talent is critical to reaching our short and long-term goals. Given Sahil's proven track record with some of the largest and most recognized brands in healthcare, and his extensive experience marketing to healthcare professionals and consumers, I am confident he will have an immediate impact in accelerating our breakthrough autologous programs including CaverStem®, FemCelz® and StemSpine®."

Mr. Nock added, "I was drawn to Creative Medical Technology's top-notch leadership and disruptive technology platforms. I look forward to working closely with the team to advance the Company's regenerative medicine programs, which have the potential to revolutionize healthcare."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

