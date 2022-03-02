Chemomab Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be broadcast live at the link below and on the company's investor relations website at investors.chemomab.com/events. The conference call will also be available by telephone.

During the conference call, Chemomab's management team will review fourth quarter and full year 2021 performance, discuss recent and upcoming events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Live Webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time, March 9, 2022

Click this Webcast link to access the live webcast or replay.

The live webcast and replay can also be accessed at the News & Events section of the Investors page on the Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events.

By Telephone

Conference call information:

US Investors: +1 (877) 407-9208

International Investors: +1 (201) 493-6784

Conference ID: 13727097

Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Chemomab conference call.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in early 2022. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

