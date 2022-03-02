CatchMark CEO Brian Davis to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. The presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of CatchMark's website at www.catchmark.com.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) invests in prime timberlands located in the nation's leading mill markets, seeking to capture the highest value per acre and to generate sustainable yields through disciplined management and superior stewardship of its exceptional resources. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 369,700 acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of December 31, 2021



