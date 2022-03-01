WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN MARCH

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter temperatures linger elsewhere, visitor arrival data shows travellers continue to seek tropical escapes in The Bahamas, with nearly 94,000 Health Visa applications at the start of 2022. With spring right around the corner, momentum is strong as the destination offers vacation seekers a host of new experiences, relaxed travel measures and special offers.

The Islands of The Bahamas now offer Travellers TSA PreCheck in Nassau ! First TSA pre-check lane outside of the USA .

Ease into Vacation with Relaxed Travel Measures — As of 20 February 2022, the Government of The Bahamas has relaxed on-island testing protocols for all travellers, replacing the previously required 48-hour test. All persons, both vaccinated or unvaccinated, visiting for five days or longer, must now obtain a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day. Before booking, travellers should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to stay up to date on the latest travel information.

The Bahamas Now Offer Travellers TSA PreCheck — Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau is now home to the first ever US Transportation Security Administration TSA PreCheck lane established outside of the United States.

Down Home Bahamas Flagship Store to Open in Nassau — On 8 March, Down Home Bahamas opens on historic Parliament Street to bring the best of The Bahamas to one place. Visitors will discover a wide selection of Bahamian made products.

World-Renowned Chefs Celebrate Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival — Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas hosts Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival from 2 – 13 March 2022. Visitors can enjoy special prix fixe menus and dishes prepared by celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa, Michael White, Todd English and Alan Orreal.

Bahama Beach Club Welcomes Back Guests — Located on the pristine shores of Treasure Cay in The Abacos, Bahama Beach Club is now welcoming back guests. Accommodations include a variety of condos, two beachfront restaurants and on-site activities.

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Never Miss a Tee Time at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas — Guests who book the Golf Getaway Package at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas receive a complimentary round of golf, $25 golf store credit and $50 food and beverage credit. Booking window is now through 28 February 2023, for travel until 28 February 2023.

Cruise and Stay in Paradise — Set sail from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers 4- and 6-night getaway packages that combine a fun 2-night cruise with a luxurious resort stay in Grand Bahama.

Exclusive Travel Deal for Bahamas Residents —Residents of The Bahamas can take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Out Islands, which includes one free Airline/Bahamas Ferry ticket from Nassau for pre-booked 2-night hotel stays or two free Airline/Bahamas Ferry tickets from Nassau for pre-booked 4-night or longer hotel stays at participating properties. Booking window is now through 30 April 2022, for travel until 30 April 2022.

