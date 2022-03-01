SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW EXHIBITORS DONATE OVER 20,000 POUNDS OF SPECIALTY FOOD TO LAS VEGAS ORGANIZATIONS THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK AND F.R.E.E. INTERNATIONAL

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from February 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and featured more than 800 companies from around the world showcasing thousands of products. On the final day, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada's only food bank, and largest hunger relief organization, serving four counties–Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye, and F.R.E.E. International, an anti-human trafficking organization.

2022 Winter Fancy Food Show exhibitor donations for Three Square Food Bank and F.R.E.E. Internationals. Photo: Patrick Sasso for Loop Seven (PRNewswire)

The Specialty Food Association traditionally ends its Fancy Food Shows with food rescue.

"The Specialty Food Association traditionally ends its Fancy Food Shows with food rescue," said Jennifer Carney, Director, Tradeshow Operations, for the SFA. "Our members were happy to partner with Las Vegas organizations working hard to support people in their community."

Both organizations received donations of specialty foods and beverage products, which included meat, cheese, plant-based, confections, snacks, and more. Three Square received a total of 8,573 pounds of food which equates to approximately 7,144 meals, with F.R.E.E. International receiving perishables weighing in over 12,000 pounds.

"Nearly 364,000 Southern Nevadans are food-insecure, that's one in six people who don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Three Square Food Bank President and CEO Brian Burton. "Thanks to the generous donation provided by the SFA Winter Fancy Food Show, we're able to distribute additional meals to those in need right here in our community. It's partners like SFA that continue to drive us, fueling our fight against hunger and pursuit of a hunger-free community."

"On behalf of F.R.E.E. International, we are so grateful to The Specialty Food Association's Winter Fancy Food Show for providing us with such a generous donation of perishable foods. F.R.E.E. International works to Find Restore Embrace and Empower families in the Las Vegas valley through a variety of outreach, training, services and care to reduce human trafficking and exploitation, and we couldn't be more appreciative of this incredibly bountiful donation," said Aaron Hansel, Free International Las Vegas, 1000 Men for Freedom Director. "It's truly an honor to be a recipient of these much-needed products, and they will be distributed immediately to the deserving individuals, families and partnering organizations that serve our community."

The Summer Fancy Food Show, which will also have a food rescue component, will take place June 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. For more information, click here .

