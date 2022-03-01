Sanctuary Wealth Breaks Into Chicagoland with Ketoret Capital

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Ketoret Capital, led by CEO and Founding Partner Kirill Vorobeychik, CPFA®. Based outside Chicago in Wood Dale, IL, the three-person firm, formerly known as VGG Wealth Management, also includes COO, Partner Mary Teresa Roberto, and Senior Relationship Manager, Partner Sue Wolfe. Ketoret Capital has approximately $250 million in assets under management (AUM).

"We're extremely pleased to have Kirill and his team at Ketoret Capital join our network, in part because the Chicago market is so dynamic and they've been so successful there," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We expect this year to be another strong one for Sanctuary as we continue to grow our network both organically and through M&A activity in conjunction with our partner firms."

Kirill Vorobeychik began his financial services career with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2007, having been recruited by Vince Fertitta, now President, Wealth Management at Sanctuary Wealth. Over his 15 years there, Vorobeychik rose to the position of Senior Vice President, Senior Financial Advisor. He has earned the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) credential from the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA).

"We chose to start an independent firm because we believe that it will allow us to connect with our clients honestly and ethically, free of politics and corporate agendas, since the most important thing to us is our relationship with our clients," Kirill Vorobeychik, CEO and Founding Partner of Ketoret Capital, explained. "With that objective in mind, I had done extensive due diligence on several independent firms until reaching the conclusion that partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth was by far the best choice for us and for the clients we serve. The scale of what Sanctuary has to offer with their advisor solution suite and their open architecture platform were far superior to what is available elsewhere in the industry. Past track record with Vince Fertitta while at Merrill added to my confidence in the right fit."

"I know Kirill well and have the utmost respect for him as a person as well as an advisor who cares deeply about his clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "I'm really happy that he and his partners made the decision to join Sanctuary Wealth and I look forward to helping them grow their business to the next level in the Chicago region."

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $19.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

