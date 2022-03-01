NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After proven success in 25 countries around the world, Rollink brings its innovative collapsible luggage to the United States, offering stylish practicality to travelers who are looking for more flexibility in their ever-changing travel needs. Its partnership with iconic American retailer Macy's further signifies the excitement of the brand's entrance into the market, especially during an exponential increase in U.S. consumer travel as TSA travel checkpoint numbers mirror those reported in 20191 pre-pandemic.

Rollink, World’s Slimmest Luggage Brand, Debuts in the United States (PRNewswire)

Rollink will launch with its Flex Vega model, bringing its functional design to consumers with the line which is available in three distinct sizes. Later this year, the Flex Aura model will be made available to U.S. customers as well, featuring a luxurious design and smart functionality. The luggage will be available for purchase on Rollink's website, as well as Macy's online.

"We saw an opportunity to innovate in the luggage space, where the standard shaped suitcase was the norm for years, to bring consumers a more functional solution. We are thrilled to introduce this shift and launch Rollink in the United States, following years of success in markets from Israel to Taiwan," said Rollink co-founder and CEO, Eyal Azoulay. "Our stateside launch is complemented by a strategic partnership with Macy's to further build credibility in the space, which we thoroughly researched to identify what U.S. consumers expect out of their luggage. We cannot wait for consumers to experience the innovative and sleek design, as well as thoughtful storage options as the majority of consumers store their luggage about 90 percent of the time."

Stylish Practicality

The Flex Vega, available in a stylish range of colors including Aquifer, Aron, Atlantic Blue, Black, Deep Lagoon, Rose Smoke, Warm Grey, and Yellow Iris, is created to fit traveler's needs while on the go and when storing it at home. The line offers a flexible design that allows it to collapse flat becoming just two inches thick, reducing its size by 75 percent, which allows for storage in tight spaces like under a bed or dresser or hanging in a closet. Featuring a durable polycarbonate hard shell for protection, the Flex Vega also comes with a quick-access side pocket for essentials, two silent coated wheels for smooth gliding, and a height-adjustable telescopic handle. Consumers can choose from three practical sizes, including cabin and cabin plus, both of which are a TSA standard sized carry-on suitcase, as well as a medium checked, with prices starting at $155.

Knowing the Consumer

First introduced at the 2020 Travel Goods Show, Rollink has already made a splash in the U.S., receiving the "Innovation Award" for best new luggage as well as the overall "Buzz Award," which is awarded to the most attention-getting item in the new products section of the show. Following its success in the show, Rollink conducted a consumer survey to see how to best brand the company to fit into the U.S. market. Through this research, Rollink identified that more than 60 percent of consumers prefer a two-wheel foldable carry-on compared to a four-wheel non-foldable carry-on. Other key insights included that material durability is a key factor for U.S. consumers when determining luggage quality.

Sustainably Designed

According to 2022 consumer culture reports, 71 percent of U.S. consumers check brands' green and ethical values before buying2. As a sustainable luggage brand, Rollink offers an ecofriendly design and shipping process given its ability for each piece of luggage to pack down so slim. This also allows Rollink to ship more product at a time, thus having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the luggage industry to transport from its warehouse to consumers' doorsteps.

To learn more or to purchase a Rollink suitcase, visit www.rollink.com or www.macys.com.

Click HERE for high-res imagery.

ABOUT ROLLINK

Rollink is an innovative, collapsible luggage brand that is designed to give consumers the flexibility they need, when they need it. Co-founded in 2018 by Eyal Azoulay, Rollink allows any consumer to roll with the flow without sacrificing style in the most sustainable way possible. Currently being sold in 25 countries, Rollink is expanding into the U.S. to provide more travelers with a 75 percent thinner than an average suitcase, with the Flex Vega luggage line. Flexibility is at the core of Rollink's design, the suitcases serve those on the go and at home, from better organization and space optimization to consistent convenient travel. To learn more, visit www.rollink.com.

1 https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput

2 https://www.5wpr.com/new/research/2022-consumer-report/

Rollink Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rollink