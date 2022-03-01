Renovus Capital Announces Addition of Manan Shah to the Investment Team and a New Subsidiary, Aurick Partners

WAYNE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, announced today that it has added a veteran investment banker, Manan Shah, to their investment team. In conjunction with Manan's addition to the team, Renovus has launched a new subsidiary, Aurick Partners ("Aurick") that will focus primarily on Technology and Aerospace Defense & Government Services sector investment opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Renovus Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Aurick, Manan spent two decades as an investment banker at Focus Investment Banking, a middle market firm based in the Washington DC area. He has completed approximately hundred M&A and corporate finance transactions in his career.

"We are extremely pleased to have Manan join our team," commented Atif Gilani, Partner and Co-founder of Renovus. "Manan brings a depth of knowledge and experience in the Technology and Aerospace, Defense & Government sectors, which will be beneficial as we seek to further enhance our investment activity in these sectors."

"Renovus has built a strong foundation over the last decade as a sector focused lower middle market private equity firm. My new role will provide me with an opportunity to extend my association with great businesses beyond just the transaction stage and help them develop into industry leading organizations," said Manan Shah. "I am delighted to be part of such an exceptional platform."

About Aurick Partners

Aurick Partners is a Washington DC area-based investment firm focused on growth and buyout investments in lower middle market companies in the Technology and Aerospace, Defense & Government sectors. We seek to partner with founders and management teams to help them achieve scale through adoption of best practices, professionalization of key executive functions, acquisitions of complementary businesses and access to strategic capital. Our collaborative approach to operations and growth aims to drive purposeful, long-term value creation for all the associated stakeholders. More information can be found at www.aurickpartners.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is an investment firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, based in the Philadelphia area, manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over 20 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, B2B healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners