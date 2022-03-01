Re-Bath Reports Record High Performance & Industry Accolades as it Enters New Era of Growth in 2022 Leading Bathroom Remodeling Brand Earns Spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and Ranks No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List

PHOENIX, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, closed out a remarkable 2021 that reflects impressive same-store-sales growth alongside multiple franchise openings. Increased demand for bathroom remodeling projects and market share gains drove nearly 80% YOY increase in systemwide sales. Capitalizing on unprecedented demand, existing franchises are expanding and franchise development is on the rise. Re-Bath aims to award 18 franchise agreements in 2022 that will grow its unit count to 129.

"Our business is experiencing unprecedented, industry-leading growth in both new store openings and in the number of bathroom remodels," said Re-Bath CEO, Brad Hillier. "The continued success and growth we've experienced – even amid the ongoing pandemic – is no doubt due to our incredible team. We're prioritizing results, support, and innovation to lead us into this new era of growth as we expand our nationwide footprint."

Re-Bath's success and leading market share have not gone unnoticed. The bathroom remodeling brand ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List. Most recently, Re-Bath was recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and proves to be an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Re-Bath earned its spot on the ranking for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Re-Bath's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

The leading bathroom remodeling franchise continues to seek qualified and engaged individuals interested in the home improvement industry who are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with more than 110 locations open, Re-Bath is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America.

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 500,000 and 1.25 million had average revenues of over $2.1 million in 2020, up 38% from 2019*.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 888-454-8842.

* The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 29 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 500,000 and 1.25 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Of these 29 franchised businesses, 11 (or 38%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 17 (or 59%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2021 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

