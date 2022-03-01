Raventós Codorníu Launches New Experiential Online Wine Store in the U.S.

NAPA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raventós Codorníu, Spain's oldest wine producer, announces the launch of a new experiential e-commerce platform in the U.S., 15bodegas.us. With the goal of making prestigious wines and Cavas available to wine lovers around the country, the new website enables U.S.-based consumers to order from six wineries for direct delivery. In celebration of the launch, online users will receive a discount of 15 percent and five dollar flat-rate shipping during the month of March, 2022.

More than an e-commerce platform, the website provides an interactive guest experience that showcases each winery, including its history, location, wine tourism, winemaking, and vineyards. The 15 Bodegas blog hosts informative content, such as pairing suggestions and harvest information, written by winemakers, journalists, and other industry experts. Subscribers will gain access to video content and virtual tastings, as well as wine promotions and updates on future releases. As the site evolves, travelers will be able to book wine tourism experiences directly through the site.

"Our goal in launching 15 Bodegas is to create direct touchpoints for American consumers with all of our outstanding wineries and the people and places behind them," says Mike Jackson, president of Raventós Codorníu North America. "The site isn't just a sales platform—it's a virtual meeting place for wine lovers who want to discover what is hidden inside every bottle."

Since 15 Bodegas first launched in Spain in April 2021, Raventós Codorníu has dramatically increased its online sales, putting the spotlight on all brands under one convenient platform. While there are 15 wineries in the Raventós Codorníu portfolio, six wineries are currently available for purchase on the U.S. website, with Artesa sold separately through its own website.

The wines and Cavas available for purchase online include a range of SKUs that are not available through the national wholesale system. These are typically small allotments of high-scoring, single-vineyard wines from six of the 15 Raventós Codorníu wineries: Codorníu (D.O. Cava); Raimat (D.O. Costers del Segre); Bodegas Bilbaínas (D.O. Rioja); Legaris (D.O. Ribera del Duero); Scala Dei (D.O.Q. Priorat); and Séptima (Argentina).

About 15 Bodegas

15bodegas.com was established for wine lovers to discover the stories behind each wine in the Raventós Codorníu portfolio and to provide informed guidance during the online purchasing process. Unlike other e-commerce sites, 15 Bodegas is not a marketer, but rather an online showcase of wineries that cultivate their own vineyards in a sustainable way and produce quality wines. The platform enables wineries to sell directly to the consumer, without going through third parties - from the vineyard to the winery, and from the winery directly to the house. 15 Bodegas exists to illuminate the stories that build each brand and to introduce the people who give life to every wine. 15bodegas.us

About Raventós Codorníu

Raventós Codorníu is Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas and is a symbol of continuity, innovation, and regional identity. The company has five centuries of history (since 1551) and experience, combining tradition and modernity to build a portfolio of wineries which are leaders in their respective regions. With close to 7,500 acres of estate vineyards and 15 prestigious wineries spread across Spain, Argentina, and California, Raventós Codorníu is one of the world's leaders in viticulture and winemaking expertise, continually evolving to meet the growing demand for exceptional Cavas and wines. raventoscodorniu.com/en

