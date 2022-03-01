Moore Kuehn Encourages IIN, FHN, REGI, and HTA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Intri C on Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN)

Intricon has agreed to merge with Altaris. Under the proposed transaction, Intricon shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash per share.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)

First Horizon has agreed to merge with TD Bank Group. Under the proposed transaction, First Horizon shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash per share.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI)

REG has agreed to merge with Chevron Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, REG shareholders will receive $61.50 in cash per share.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE : HTA)

HTA has agreed to merge with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. Under the proposed transaction, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on Healthcare Realty's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

