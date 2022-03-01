Leading Organizations Appoint KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl to Board and Advisory Roles

Bahl recently appointed Chairman of IMC (the IoT M2M Council); to the Board of Directors of Perficient, a Public Company; and to the Forbes Technology Council

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO, has recently been tapped for key leadership and advisory roles in the technology space, including Chairman of the IoT M2M Council (IMC), Member of Perficient's Board of Directors, and member of the Forbes Technology Council.

IoT plays a critical role as we move towards becoming a truly connected planet.

"I am humbled and honored to be selected to serve in these capacities," Bahl said. "They present a great opportunity to be a part of the digital transformation that is taking place across the globe. IoT plays a critical role as we move towards becoming a truly connected planet, and KORE is positioned to help enable the digital transformations of our customers out to the edge, as the global independent leader in enabling IoT Solutions."

Bahl's appointment as the IoT M2M Council (IMC) Chairman for 2022 comes after serving as Vice Chairman in 2021. The IMC is the largest trade association dedicated to the global IoT sector. The council is undergoing a growth phase and Bahl has plans to continue the expansion and success of the council during his tenure as chairman.

The recent appointment as a member of the Board at Perficient aligns with Bahl's experience in digital transformation and technology services with some of the world's largest brands. Perficient aims to help businesses increase agility and speed to market while undergoing digital transformation.

Finally, Bahl was recently accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only, community for world-class CEOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Bahl into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

About KORE

KORE (NYSE: KORE) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About the IoT M2M Council

The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector – with over 25,000 IoT enterprise users, product makers/designers, and apps developers that buy IoT solutions as members. Board companies include AVSystem, beamLive, BICS, Digi International, Fibocom, Ground Control, Gurtam, iBasis, Ignion, Incognito, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, Losant, Microsoft Azure, MultiTech, NimbeLink an Airgain co., Novotech, Pelion Technology, Pod Group a Giesecke+Devrient co., Quectel, RevX Systems, Software AG, Somos, Taoglas, Tata Communications, Utimaco, and Vodafone. Visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

