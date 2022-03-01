Jaret Ricart Among Dealers to Address Transparency Panel at NADA

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) conference this month in Las Vegas, Jared Ricart, President of Ricart Automotive, will speak as part of a panel about the importance of transparency in the car-buying process.

Jared is a third- generation dealer and continues to grow the Ricart Automotive Group, founded in 1953 by his grandfather Paul. His father Rhett, the Immediate Past NADA Chairman, and his uncle Fred, the iconic pitchman for the group, led Ricart Automotive to become a national retail sales leader.

This stellar dealer panel also will include David Simches, Group Used Car Director for Crown Automotive Group; and Dan Kommeth, Group Sales Director for Kenwood Dealer Group.

Dennis McGinn, founder and chief executive officer for reconditioning and PDI software company Rapid Recon, will moderate this panel at 9 a.m., March 12 at NADA in Las Vegas.

The chip shortage has created a market with a limited supply of new vehicles and the emergence of auto buying services that use advertising to portray car dealers and the car buying process in a negative light. The panel will discuss how these and other new market challenges require greater transparency in the retail sales process when communicating and interacting with the customer. The panel will share insight into how they use data from a car's reconditioning process to build value into the deal.

Moderator McGinn has authored three books about building dealership efficiency and transparency. The panel will also discuss how the inventory shortage has affected their dealership operations and share how their dealer groups reformulated their business models for today's changing and ever-challenging environment.

NADA '22 is March 10-13, 2022, in Las Vegas. NADA Show education is multifaceted and interactive to offer dealers a fresh perspective and real-world solutions.

JARED RICART

Jared Ricart, a 2011 NADA Dealer Academy Graduate, is the President of Ricart Automotive Group in Columbus, Ohio. Ricart Automotive sells approximately 15,000 new and used vehicles a year across six product lines.

DAVID SIMCHES

David Simches is the Group Used Car Director for Crown Automotive Group, operating 22 franchised dealerships in Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio. He is a highly energetic, process-oriented practitioner focused on inventory sourcing, turn and per-vehicles profitability.

DAN KOMMETH

Dan Kommeth is the Director of Sales for the Kenwood Dealer Group, which operates 15 locations in the Cincinnati, Ohio market, and is one of the largest privately held companies in Cincinnati. Kommeth has over 27 years of experience in the automotive industry. He worked as general manager for three Lexus dealerships before joining the Kenwood Dealer Group.

DENNIS McGinn

Dennis McGinn founded Rapid Recon in 2010, which is now the number-one vehicle reconditioning an PDI workflow software provider serving over 2,400 auto dealers nationwide. McGinn is the author of three books on building transparency, efficiency, and accountability into the dealership through better reconditioning practices, the core driver of improved customer engagement. His books are "Recon T2L", "Inventory is a Waste" and "Master Auto Dealership Speed to Sale."

ABOUT RAPID RECON

Reconditioning workflow automation from Rapid Recon is the industry standard in time-to-line inventory turn and speed-to-sale vehicle revenue enhancement for automotive retailers. Benchmarking data based on 15 million vehicles processed uniquely positions Rapid Recon to advise dealers on how to improve their stores' profitability. Used by over 2,400 dealerships, Rapid Recon ensures the accountability of processes, property, and people. Hence, dealers provide answers quickly, find assets anywhere, and sell vehicles promptly to grow dealership profitability. www.rapidrecon.com CALL: +650.999.0497

