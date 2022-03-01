GeneXus enhances security portfolio through partnership with Veracode Software development platform strengthens commitment to the security of generated applications with leading application security testing provider

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneXus, a leading low-code platform that simplifies software development and evolution, automating everything that can be automated, has partnered with Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing (AST). GeneXus selected Veracode for its status as a leading technology provider with the ability to offer a clear, relevant technology roadmap and ongoing access to training and development. GeneXus offers a future-proof way of developing, maintaining, and evolving mission-critical software.

GeneXus will integrate Veracode's tools into the development cycle of its low-code platform, automating the discovery of flaws in the applications generated automatically by GeneXus' code generators. Through the partnership, GeneXus will expand its security solutions portfolio to fulfill the company's vision of helping customers develop, and maintain, secure enterprise software systems.

"As a result of this partnership, our customers can act quickly to fix high severity vulnerabilities and reduce false positives in their security reports when using the Veracode platform to analyze applications built with GeneXus," said Eugenio García, Product Manager at GeneXus.

Through a single, centralized platform offering comprehensive visibility into vulnerabilities, Veracode delivers the industry's only cloud-native solution that allows partners to onboard quickly, and seamlessly, so companies can securely move AppSec to the cloud. As a result of the partnership GeneXus' clients can easily demonstrate the security of their applications, helping to shorten sales cycles and gain an advantage over competitors. Clients who want to add low-code platforms to their toolset will also receive the validation of generated code from one the leading development platforms in the market.

"The ability to efficiently bring ideas to living code lies at the very heart of digital transformation. Success is driven by an organization being able to join the opposing concepts of fast code and regulatory compliance. The partnership between Veracode and GeneXus enables us to automate both the development and security of software - and make them concurrent," said Joost deJong, Director, Latin America & the Caribbean at Veracode.

Veracode's partner program provides market-leading solutions and services to get partners up and running straight away, with minimal impact to their existing business.

About GeneXus

GeneXus is a Software Development Platform that simplifies and automates the tasks of creating and evolving mission-critical applications and multi-channel user-experiences. GeneXus delivers: Higher productivity, with automatic maintenance & evolution of software solutions; multi-experience software support through the continuous delivery of new code generators; Agile, incremental approach, with fully functional prototypes that evolve automatically; A platform that's easy to learn, with one single language to cover all technologies; and a Future-proof offering that has been evolving for 30 years. GeneXus uses Artificial Intelligence techniques to create software, enabling truly incremental development of software systems, providing a low-code, future-proof development platform for the leading execution environments and languages, and the most popular DBMS.

Learn more about GeneXus at www.genexus.com

About Veracode

Veracode is the leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams' productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.

Veracode serves thousands of customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode solution has assessed more than 45 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 68 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

