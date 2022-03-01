Fudan MBA Program finishes 32nd in FT Global MBA Ranking, among top 40 of its peers worldwide for fourth consecutive year

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times (FT) has recently released its ranking of Top 100 Global MBA Programs for 2022. Fudan University's MBA program ranked 32nd globally, third in the Asia-Pacific region, and first among business schools of Chinese universities. This is the fourth consecutive year in which the program has found itself listed among the top 40 of its peers worldwide.

Fudan MBA Program placed No. 32 worldwide, No. 1 among business schools of Chinese universities and No. 3 in the Asia-Pacific region in the Financial Times (FT) ranking of the Top 100 global MBA programs for 2022, finding itself among the Top 40 for the fourth consecutive year.

Fudan University's MBA program is one of the best performers globally across several criteria, including No. 2 worldwide and No. 1 in China for Salary Percentage Increase, No. 1 in Asia for Careers Service, No. 1 for Career Goal Achievement Rate in Chinese mainland, and No. 6 worldwide for Career Development.

Curriculum reform and innovation enhance the quality of the program

The Fudan MBA program has consistently made curriculum reform a priority, while emphasizing the importance of learning through practice as a way of assuring the well-rounded development of students. A learning value system that relies on a training method consisting of a core supported by five pillars has been created with the development of leadership skills as the core while building a curriculum that focuses on both management practices and professional competencies, making the program a development platform for lifelong learning.

Professor Feng Tianjun, the Director of the MBA program at Fudan University, said that five key qualities are required if one is to become a future-oriented management leader: first, mastery of advanced management theories, tools and methods, and an understanding of the underlying logic of management; second, ability to discover, analyze and solve practical management problems in today's global complex business environment as well as in a cross-cultural context; third, leadership skills amid organizational change, and the ability to foresee the future; fourth, a mindset of entrepreneurship, innovation and practical pioneering; and fifth, awareness of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in combination with a humanistic approach.

Career development services to help students grow

In this FT ranking, Fudan MBA program leads in Asia in three sub-indicators related to career growth, ranking No. 1 in Asia in career services, No. 1 in China in career goal achievement rate, and No. 6 worldwide in career development.

Student career development guidance and services have always been a core element of every Fudan MBA program. As early as in 1999, Fudan School of Management took the lead in establishing the first career development office (CDO) in a university business school in Chinese mainland. The center provides full-time MBA students with comprehensive career development guidance and services through resource integration and full-scale involvement, allowing students to have a clearer idea of their career development, and significantly improve their competitiveness in the workplace.

Over the past twenty years, CDO has worked with more than 2,500 business partners, while over 300 mentors and coaches from alumni and businesses have helped the University's MBA students maximize the value of their employment and enhance their career through recruitment lectures, enterprise tours and high-end forums.

