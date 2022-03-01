England Logistics Receives Fifth Consecutive Training Magazine Award

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, is pleased to announce that it was ranked number 33 on Training magazine's 2022 APEX Awards list. The award was formerly known as the Training Top 100 award. This is the fifth consecutive year England Logistics has received this prestigious honor, climbing in the rankings each year.

The APEX Awards rank organizations based on employer-sponsored training and development programs. The awards are allotted based on submission scores. Applicant submissions are scored according to several quantitative and qualitative criteria. The rankings for the leading organizations were unveiled on February 28, during the 2022 Training Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.

England Logistics President Jason Beardall expressed gratitude for his organization's APEX award. "Making this list for the fifth consecutive year says a lot about how much we value one another at England Logistics," Beardall stated. "It symbolizes the unwavering focus of our learning and development team on fostering betterment company-wide, and I'm so proud of them."

Further information, including the complete list of the 2022 APEX Awards winners, is available at https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-announces-its-2022-training-apex-awards-winners/.

