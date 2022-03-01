Docufree Announces Recapitalization Investment from McCarthy Capital

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- http://www.digitalelement.com/ Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced today a strategic investment by McCarthy Capital , a private-equity firm focused on value-added partnership for management teams, founders and families by providing capital, guidance and strategic resources to the people and companies in which they invest. McCarthy Capital is partnering with Docufree's founder and management team, which will continue to lead the Company following the transaction.

"We are proud of the significant growth Docufree has achieved to date, thanks to the dedication and hard work of our employees and enduring commitment to our customers," said Brad Jenkins, CEO of Docufree. "Our new partners share our respect for operational excellence and will help ensure our continued ability to invest in helping set Docufree apart. The McCarthy Capital team brings a wealth of experience and strategic resources, and we believe this partnership and recapitalization will help us accelerate our trajectory and facilitate our growth-plan initiatives."

This partnership will enable Docufree to enhance customer success, expand into new markets, and add key resources to the organization. The Company will also broaden its suite of award-winning EIM products and services which are helping customers digitally transform their organizations.

"McCarthy Capital is committed to supporting Docufree's future business expansion, including through M&A," said Matt Breunsbach, Vice President of McCarthy Capital. "2021 was an important year for Docufree, marked by record customer and revenue growth, three new services-led product launches, and one acquisition which broadened expansion into the public works sector. We are excited to partner with Docufree as they build on their proven approach and help shape the future EIM and digital business process services sectors."

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. Services include large-volume document capture, data extraction and integration, intelligent process automation, cloud-based document management, and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use daily interact with data and each other. The Company helps drive measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforce by ensuring processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.docufree.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook .

About McCarthy Capital

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is focused exclusively on lower middle-market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy organization has been partnering with founders, families, and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at www.mccarthycapital.com.

