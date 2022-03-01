NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced the closing of an approximately $2.5 million capital raise priced above-market. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) offering (the "Offering"), was led by Jeremy Frommer, Creatd's newly appointed Executive Chairman and Founder, who invested $315,000 at a price of $1.75 per share, purchasing 180,000 shares together with 180,000 warrants. In addition to Mr. Frommer, the raise included participation from the entire Creatd management team, as well as numerous employees, board members, insiders, and long-term shareholders. The financing was placed entirely by the Company, and as such included no associated banking fees, and is anticipated to close on or before March 2nd, 2022. Additionally, the financing includes registration rights for the investors, with a resale registration statement required to be filed in the near term.

Creatd Raises $2.5 Million in Insider-Led Financing (PRNewswire)

The Company also announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to New York City. Commented Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "It is a very exciting time to have opened Creatd's new offices at the heart of the creative community in Lower Manhattan. With the worst of the pandemic seeming to be behind us, our Company looks forward to contributing actively to the City's economic recovery, as well as benefiting from close access to one of the deepest and most diverse talent markets in the world."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.