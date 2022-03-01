'CineSpace' Short Film Competition Accepting Submissions for 2022

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and the Houston Cinema Arts Society once again will offer filmmakers around the world a chance to share their works inspired by -- and using -- actual NASA imagery through "CineSpace," a short-film competition.

The submission period is now open and closes July 15, 2022.

The eighth year of the competition offers creators around the world a chance to share their films inspired by and using NASA imagery. More than 2,200 films from 55 countries have been submitted over the past seven years. Filmmakers of all experience levels from around the world are welcome to submit their films for consideration. All genres of film are welcome, including narrative, documentary, comedy, drama, animation, experimental, and others.

Submissions featuring real NASA footage from more than 60 years of space exploration will be judged on creativity, innovation and attention to detail. As in previous years, filmmakers will compete for $26,000 in cash prizes, with awards going to the top three overall winners and winners of two special categories: Education Film That Inspires the Next Generation to Join the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Workforce and Film That Best Depicts Unity and Inclusion.

Submit your films to the content creation platform Tongal. Film entries must be no more than 10 minutes and contain at least 10 percent of publicly available NASA imagery. Finalists are reviewed by Academy Award Nominee Richard Linklater, who makes his selection for first, second, and third place awards.

Finalists will be announced alongside the lineup of the 2022 Houston Cinema Arts Festival in Oct. 2022. Winners of this year's competition will be announced and awarded their prizes at the 14th Annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival in November 2022. Finalists and winners may be screened at other film festivals across the country, in schools, libraries, museums, on NASA TV, and even onboard the International Space Station.

Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting unique and innovative film programs, multimedia installations and performances, and educational opportunities to engage, enrich, and empower Houston's diverse communities and cultures.

Learn more about CineSpace competition guidelines, and the submission process, and to view past winners and finalists at:

