Cerity Partners Merges with Boston-based Daintree Advisors, Expanding East Coast Presence

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's premier independent wealth management firms, today announced it has merged with Boston-based Daintree Advisors. In so doing, Cerity Partners enhances its capabilities and East Coast presence, and now advises on more than $45 billion in client assets. Daintree was advised by ECHELON Partners whose team was led by Dan Seivert, CEO and Managing Partner. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners enhances the financial well-being of its clients by delivering objective financial advice and oversight, including a full range of financial planning and investment management services. With offices across the country, Cerity Partners delivers estate, financial, tax, and compensation and benefit planning, tax preparation, personal financial administration, retirement plan advisory, and investment management services to its private and corporate clientele.

Established in 2010, Daintree Advisors quickly grew into a prominent investment and wealth management firm serving individuals and families throughout New England and across the country with a mission to help them "See the Forest" through integrated risk management, financial and estate planning, cash flow management, tax planning, and investment advisory services.

"The greater Boston area is broadly recognized as a growing hub of technology innovation and entrepreneurship in the United States," said Cerity Partners CEO and President Kurt Miscinski. "We are excited to merge with our colleagues from Daintree, whom we have admired for many years, to significantly deepen our presence in New England and to offer enhanced capabilities for current and prospective clients."

"Our new colleagues from Daintree embody everything that we value at Cerity Partners," added Claire O'Keefe, Cerity Partners Head of Corporate Development. "They are passionate about helping individuals and families grow their wealth, protect their assets, and secure their future for generations to come. We are excited to welcome them to the Cerity Partners family and look forward to growing our partnership together."

"Joining together with Cerity Partners accelerates the development of our long-term vision, provides enhanced professional growth opportunities for our team, and allows us to offer greater breadth and depth of services for our clients," said Daintree President Sam Afari-Aikins. "In addition, all colleagues and clients will benefit from our combined investment intelligence, robust technology infrastructure, enhanced tax and wealth management advice, and greater scale. We are excited to begin this next chapter."

Cerity Partners is a leading, national registered financial advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their employees, and nonprofit organizations from its offices across the country. The firm's in-house experts of tax advisors, financial planners, investment professionals, and retirement plan consultants are passionate about and committed to providing objective financial advice and oversight. Additional information can be found at www.ceritypartners.com.

