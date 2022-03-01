Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Teams Up with the NFL Inspire Change Initiative to Recruit Mentors Nationwide

The Two Powerhouse Organizations Join Forces to Recruit Men, Especially Men of Color, and Reach More Youth in Need of a Caring Adult Mentor

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, is teaming up with the NFL's Inspire Change initiative to launch "The Big Draft" campaign to increase mentorship opportunities across the country. While the NFL begins drafting its next generation of superstar players, BBBSA is committed to recruiting mentors, especially men and men of color, to help mentor and support today's youth.

Currently there are over 30,000 youth across the country waiting for mentors, called 'Bigs,' with most being young boys of color. Studies show that children who have role models are more likely to do better in school, have better connections with family and friends and are less likely to be involved in risky behaviors.

As one of the longest-standing partners of the NFL Inspire Change, BBBSA has worked with the initiative since 2019 to share stories of mentorship and the positive impact it has on empowering young people and helping communities connect across racial and economic divides. New this year, Pepsi Stronger Together has joined BBBSA as a national corporate partner and sponsor for The Big Draft campaign, to continue raising awareness of the importance of mentorship, The Big Draft kicked off after Super Bowl LVI and emulates the always anticipated NFL Draft. Hosted online, The Big Draft aims to recruit Bigs in communities across the country to soon be matched with Littles in their nearby area, to embark on the great adventure of mentorship, creating new and lasting bonds.

NFL stars including Tyler Higbee, Lavonte David, and Zack Moss have also teamed up with BBBSA to help draft Bigs for today's youth, by sharing their personal experiences and how mentorship has impacted their own lives, helping them get to where they are today.

"I've experienced first-hand how crucial mentorship is for our youth, especially for young males, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with NFL Inspire Change, advancing equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Our Bigs have a positive impact on their Littles, helping them to overcome obstacles in life and conquer many struggles as they prepare for adulthood. With the help of NFL Inspire Change and our new partner, Pepsi, we will connect and engage new mentorship experiences that will last a lifetime."

The Big Draft campaign will run through the last week of April when the NFL Draft begins. To learn more about The Big Draft, visit www.bigdraft22.com. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship and volunteer opportunities, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

