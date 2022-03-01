AgilisTEK, a Joint Venture formed by Agilious and REI Systems, Awarded GSA 8(a) STARS III Contract

STERLING, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgilisTEK, a Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé joint venture between Agilious and REI Systems, is proud to announce that it was awarded a GSA 8(a) STARS III contract. This contract is a government-wide, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with an eight-year period of performance and a $50-billion ceiling.

This Office of Management and Budget best-in-class contract is GSA's third-generation 8(a) GWAC usable across federal agencies to provide innovative IT service-based solutions while fulfilling socio-economic contracting goals. The award comes after GSA conducted an extensive review of AgilisTEK's performance and capabilities.

Agilious and REI are actively collaborating to leverage the vehicle to provide application modernization, data analytics, Agile software development, Agile transformation coaching, and other capabilities to our federal customers.

"We are excited to partner with REI Systems on the STARS III contract and are proud to have been selected by GSA for this prestigious GWAC. This powerful, best-in-class contract vehicle allows us to better support federal customers' missions and accelerates our growth. The combination of Agilious and REI Systems offers a unique mix of agility, technical excellence, and deep domain expertise with federal agencies," stated Manjit Singh, founder and president of Agilious.

"It is an honor to support small businesses through our joint venture with Agilious. Having provided services to customers via STARS II, we are excited to maintain our presence on the new vehicle and to continue offering advanced IT services to federal customers," said Shyam Salona, chief executive officer of REI Systems.

About Agilious

Agilious is a high-performing application modernization and agile software development firm with deep expertise in enabling people and organizations to perform at their highest agility. As passionate practitioners, we bring over 21 years of real-world Agile and Lean experience to empower our clients with user-centric solutions developed with high-efficiency processes while creating cultures of continuous improvement and delivering value to our customers at an extraordinary pace. Learn more at www.agilious.com.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

