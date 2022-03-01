AbbVie to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2021. Robert A. Michael, vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, will present virtually at 11:50 a.m. Central Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

