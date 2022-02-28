Young Living Promotes Dr. Hsueh-Kung (HK) Lin to Chief Scientist

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced the appointment of Hsueh-Kung (HK) Lin, Ph.D. as chief scientist. Dr. Lin will be responsible for leading the strategy within the research and development team, building on the company's goal to firmly establish Young Living as a leader in innovation, while pushing the boundaries of new scientific discoveries.

"My goal is to provide mentorship for individual growth and create an environment to foster the next generation of research and development leaders, leaders who will carry out Gary Young's, Young Living's founder, vision well into the future," said Dr. Lin. "As we dive deep into the study of biomedical and plant science we will gain a better and more thorough understanding of the impact our products can have to improve people's lives."

Dr. Lin grew up in Taiwan and came to the United States in 1982. He attended Iowa State University where he earned bachelor's degree in animal science. He earned a master's degree in population genetics and Ph.D. in immunogenetics from Cornell University. In addition, Dr. Lin received postdoctoral training in molecular and cellular biology and pharmacology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He was appointed as an instructor and research assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. Dr. Lin started his tenure track appointment and received a tenured professorship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, which he maintained until his retirement from the University in 2018.

In 2007, Dr. Lin met Gary Young and expanded his research topics to include essential oils and natural products and published scientific papers on frankincense. He and Gary became friends and worked, traveled, and participated in public speeches together in the United States and Asia. He was chairman of the board for the Association for the International Research of Aromatic Science and Education (AIRASE) organized by Gary, and a scientific advisor for Young Living. His vision for Young Living's research and development team is to continue Gary's passion and vision on essential oils and plant-derived natural products to bring nature and human health together.

"HK is bringing unmatched passion and leadership to the research and development team and is a great asset to the Young Living team," said Mary Young, CEO of Young Living. "With him as our chief scientist, all areas of research and development will become more integrated, allowing Young Living to build even greater scientific expertise and understanding while continuing to deliver the highest quality essential oils in the world."

