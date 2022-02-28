UN SCIENTISTS SOUND ALARM ON WATER & CLIMATE CHANGE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new report Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability . This report focuses on the realities of adapting to climate change right now, what that means for water, and the inequities that many communities face in this moment. The Walton Family Foundation Environment Program Director Moira Mcdonald released the following statement:

"Climate change is water change. Water defines the places we live, the fields we farm, and the food we eat - and the changing climate is changing how we all live with water."

"The decisions we make over the next five to 10 years — for the climate, our rivers, the ocean and coasts — will determine what kind of world we leave to our children and grandchildren."

"The solutions that will last, and meet the challenge of this moment, are the ones that will work for people and nature together. We also need to be particularly mindful to bring the people living on the frontlines of climate change - who have been historically left out of the decision-making process - into this work."

The Walton Family Foundation has a longstanding and deep commitment to protecting rivers, lakes and oceans .

