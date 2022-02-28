Today's Dental Network expands its Pediatric offering with the addition of SmileWorks Kids Dentistry to its Partner Network

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, has officially formed a partnership with Dr. Manav Malik and SmileWorks Kids Dentistry, a leading pediatric dentistry practice in Sarasota, Florida. The addition of Dr. Malik's practice expands TDN's pediatric specialty vertical and further enhances its ability to provide care to patients throughout all stages of life.

"Pediatric care is the entry point to oral hygiene for infants and parents and it is an essential part of our vision to provide full-service dental care to all patients" says Kevin Krause, DMD, chief executive office for TDN. "Dr. Malik is highly regarded in the Sarasota community for providing the highest standard of care to infants, toddlers and teenagers and we are delighted to have him along with Dr. Petrova and the rest of the SmileWorks team as members of the TDN family."

Serving children from ages 1-18 years old, SmileWorks Kids Dentistry was created by Sarasota native Dr. Manav Malik ("Dr. M&M") to provide children with high quality dentistry in a fun, safe and positive manner. Children experience an open, play-oriented office environment while parents are welcomed into the treatment areas with their children.

"I am looking forward to joining a comprehensive, multispecialty network with like-minded dental specialists to collaborate with, support and learn from," says Dr. Malik. "TDN not only provides administrative support for my pediatric practice in areas like human resources, talent recruitment, marketing and growth opportunities, but they also provide an in-house network of dental and business professionals who share the same values for exceptional patient care."

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

