STAY ENTERTAINED THIS WINTER WITH CASIO Company's Wide Range of Products Will Keep Your Mind and Body Active Until Spring Arrives

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is winding down, but the chill in the air and winter weather will be here for a bit longer. Whether you're keen to venture outdoors or stay warm inside, Casio has your mind and body covered. With its diverse range of product offerings including timepieces, electronic keyboards and educational tools, Casio will carry you right through winter into spring!

Embrace the Winter Weather

Casio's PRO TREK PRG240 series is ideal for any outdoorsmen willing to brave the cold. Featuring an altimeter, barometer and compass, these timepieces are great companions for hikers, climbers or anyone looking to get some fresh air this winter. The rotary bezel is specially shaped for easy operation, even while wearing gloves so your hands can stay warm. Available in two green colorways, the PRG240-3 and PRG240-5 (MSRP: $280) feature a versatile design that is both comfortable and stylish, as well as a comprehensive set of features, including Tough Solar, ideal for wherever the outdoors take you.

Strike the Right Chord

Whether picking up a new hobby or brushing up on an old skill, the Casiotone CT-S200 keyboard is a great choice for those long winter days spent indoors. The ultra-compact CT-S200 lets you make music wherever and whenever you want. Equipped with 400 great sounding tones and 77 rhythms with full accompaniment, plus 10 types of reverb to add depth, the CT-S200 brings a premium playing experience to everyone. Take your music even further by connecting to the free Casio Music Space iOS/Android app and learn how to play your favorite songs from downloaded MIDI files. The class-compliant USB port connects to any Mac/PC/iOS/Android device with no drivers needed. The CT-S200 (MSRP: $129.99) is available in red, black and white.

Keep Math Skills Sharp

Time spent inside creates the perfect opportunity to sharpen your math skills. Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator is the perfect companion for students, with user-friendly capabilities that create a seamless and engaging learning experience. The fx-9750GIII leverages a natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Additional features include an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation. Casio's fx-9750GIII (MSRP: $59.99) also includes expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator and Geometry, plus Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table.

