Ornare opens showroom in Dubai

SAO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its business expansion strategy, Ornare, an international brand of high-end bespoke furniture, opened a new showroom in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Leading the project is a trio of businesswomen: Carina Fontes, Maryam Khalifa Juma Alnabooda Alsuwaidi, and Shalise Yglesias Basso. The showroom is located in The Opus Tower's building, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

With high-income customers, the retail market in Dubai has seen double-digit growth over the past decade. "The country is marked by economic prosperity and high demand in the luxury market, from customers who give priority to quality. It is an audience that is willing to pay for sophistication and refinement. Therefore, this is a very strategic market for Ornare, and we have excellent expectations for the new showroom", says Carina Fontes.

For Esther Schattan, founding partner of Ornare, the brand's arrival in new locations abroad reinforces the importance of the 100% Brazilian product made in a factory in São Paulo. "We have grown year after year, and we are consolidating ourselves internationally as a Brazilian luxury company. From Brazil and the world, consumers began to invest even more in their environments, increasing the comfort and beauty of spaces by spending more time in their homes", says Esther.

In addition to the Dubai showroom, Ornare has eight other locations strategically located in the United States. The company's goal is that, by 2024, the international structure will be responsible for 40% of total sales.

Ornare brings a high level of customization, allowing demanding customers to execute very sophisticated projects. The brand also developed customer experiences. The luxury brand offers new design possibilities in 3D, visible on film and through virtual reality glasses, so customers and business partners can get a glimpse of the project before execution.

About Ornare

Ornare is one of the most sophisticated international brands of high-end bespoke furniture. Ornare's projects attract the attention of the luxury market with cabinets, closets, kitchens, Wall system panels, Home Theaters, furniture, and bathrooms. The brand is present in Brazil and abroad, with eight showrooms in the US. The new Square Round collection was launched in July 2021. Ricardo Bello Dias and designers Vivian Coser and Patrícia Martinez signed it under Murillo Schattan, the brand's CEO.

