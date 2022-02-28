The company has fulfilled all Kickstarter pledges, launching them into their next phase: fulfilling 20,000 additional pre-orders!

Origami Paddler Marks Major Milestone The company has fulfilled all Kickstarter pledges, launching them into their next phase: fulfilling 20,000 additional pre-orders!

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origami Paddler is a small company with big dreams, and a worldwide group of backers and customers seem to think they're onto something special.

Anna kayaks in her Citrine Yellow Origami Paddler. (PRNewswire)

Less than two years ago, co-founders Tim Niemier and Paul Hoyt came together in the midst of a pandemic to launch their idea on Kickstarter - the Origami Paddler, the world's first folding kayak and stand up paddleboard in one. The Kickstarter campaign was a near instant success, amassing over 10,000 orders and quickly claiming the record for the most successful watercraft campaign the platform has ever seen.

Since the close of the Kickstarter campaign in September 2020, Niemier, Hoyt, and their team have worked to garner an additional 20,000+ pre-orders - and that's just the beginning. Their goal is to get "a billion butts in boats!" This month marks a major milestone towards that goal- Origami Paddler has successfully fulfilled all U.S. and Canadian Kickstarter Pledges and has prepared all International Kickstarter Pledges to ship as well.

Despite the challenges of starting a venture during the COVID-19 pandemic, they took an idea and brought it to life, delivering to thousands the opportunity to find inner peace out on the water. They're now fulfilling pre-orders and hope to be shipping from inventory before the start of the summer season.

To get your butt in a boat, head to origamipaddler.com , the only place to purchase. You can also invest in the future of Origami Paddler by visiting invest.origamipaddler.com .

Tim Niemier, a southern California native, is a world-renowned boat sculptor and the founder of Ocean Kayak. Paul Hoyt, who calls northern California home, is an experienced business coach, and creator of the Mind Sequencing Program. Together, they bring a wide variety of skills and a plethora of experience and expertise, not to mention a wise sense of humor.

Three women unfold their Origami Paddlers as they prepare for an aquatic adventure. (PRNewswire)

Origami Paddler Logo with Tagline (PRNewswire)

Origami Paddlers on shore featuring all four available colors - Citrine Yellow, Carnelian Orange, Rhodochrosite Pink, and Turquoise Blue. (PRNewswire)

