National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners Announces a New Certification for Volunteers Who Serve Seniors: Certified Dementia Volunteer (CDV)

SPARTA, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers are the heart and soul of an organization. To maintain a successful volunteer program, it is paramount for healthcare organizations, associations, senior centers, religious organizations, and government agencies, to bring meaningful educational opportunities to their volunteers. A quality Volunteer program thrives when its volunteers, (who engage with elders who have a diagnosis of dementia), are well prepared and educated. Volunteers are then empowered, confident and equipped with the necessary tools to provide the best quality service.

Volunteers enhance organizations who provide services in the home, hospice care, hospitals, long term care communities, memory care neighborhoods dementia units, senior centers, religious groups, or community outreach programs, homeless programs, etc. Volunteers working with elders with a diagnosis of dementia, provide all types of important services such as calling bingo in an assisted living community, participating in religious services, providing activities in a secure memory care unit, pet therapy, assistance at disaster sites, delivery of meals, sitting at the bedside of a hospice patient, and so much more.

Many volunteers lack any kind of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care training and Dementia certification. etc.

The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners now offers a distinct certification for this incredible and indispensable group of people who selflessly give of their time. The new certification is called Certified Dementia Volunteer® (CDV®).

Upon completion of the live and interactive NCCDP Alzheimer's disease and Dementia Care comprehensive seminar, volunteers can apply online at NCCDP for the CDV credential. The ADDC seminar is presented by certified CADDCT Certified Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Trainers. This important credential recognizes certified individuals who have been providing services for years to those elders with cognitive decline. The ADDC comprehensive live seminar includes understanding aspects of the dementia diagnosis, types of dementia and symptoms, recognizing depression, communication changes, repetitive questions, challenging behaviors, intimacy, recognizing abuse, supporting the care giver, elopement risks, and spiritual care. These are just some of the important topics covered.

Investing in volunteers demonstrates to the volunteers just how valuable and important they are to your organization as well ensuring the delivery of quality care and services.

Regardless of how often a volunteer works with an organization, the comprehensive training and CDV certification are important in the service the volunteer provides to elders with a diagnosis of dementia.

The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (nccdp.org) located in Sparta, NJ was formed in 2003, to promote global standards of excellence in dementia and Alzheimer's disease education and certification to health care industry professionals, caregivers, front line staff, first responders, volunteers, and correctional personnel providing services to the elderly with a dementia diagnosis.

