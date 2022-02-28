MOTION INTELLIGENCE ANNOUNCES MULTI-PASSENGER FEATURE FOR LONG-HAUL AND ENTERPRISE FLEETS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Intelligence, a leading producer of distracted-driving prevention solutions, has released the patent-pending Evvy Multi-Passenger feature as part of its flagship Evvy App. The Evvy App prevents distracted driving by safely managing the driver's device by limiting access to distracting apps. When multiple Evvy users enter a vehicle, the driver can use Evvy Multi-Passenger to identify as the driver to allow passengers the freedom to use their mobile devices while ensuring the driver's device is safely managed across every mile.

The Evvy App Multi-Passenger feature is the latest feature release in the Evvy App and MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard product suite from Motion Intelligence, a leading producer of distracted-driving prevention solutions. The Multi-Passenger feature provides additional flexibility for fleets where multiple drivers or additional passengers are in the vehicle, keeping the driver safely connecting and giving all others in the vehicle full access to their mobile devices. (PRNewswire)

Evvy Multi-Passenger serves team drivers in long-haul commercial trucking, to allow "off duty" drivers full access to their devices and to keep drivers safely connected while on duty. Local last-mile delivery and crew-based enterprise fleets can also benefit from Evvy Multi-Passenger, which is designed to be easily adjusted for any driver in any vehicle at any time.

"We have been working with our fleet customers to hear their needs and respond with upgrades to our existing product," says Sue Spradley, Motion Intelligence CEO. "We are excited to add Evvy Multi-Passenger into our suite of features available with our Evvy App and MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard, joining our recently released Evvy Scoring and Rewards Program to incentivize policy compliance and team competition for better safety outcomes."

With Evvy Multi-Passenger, commercial and enterprise fleets can provide drivers with comprehensive distracted driving protection while behind the wheel and a seamless user experience when in the passenger seat.

Motion Intelligence, Inc., provides software solutions for distracted driving prevention. Motion Intelligence's flagship solution, Evvy App and the MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard, were designed to be affordable, effective solutions for fleets of all sizes. Learn more: www.motionintelligence.com .

