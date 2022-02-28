KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE OLDCASTLE BUILDINGENVELOPE INC. FROM CRH PLC

North American Leader in Architectural Hardware, Glass and Glazing Systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that, through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Inc. ("OBE" or the "Company") from CRH plc (LSE: CRH) for approximately $3.45 billion in cash. Completion of the transaction is expected in mid-2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

OBE is North America's leading vertically-integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major metropolitan statistical area in the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and, through its subsidiary C.R. Laurence, distributes complementary branded hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. The Company has over 6,700 employees and operates 84 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries.

Raquel Vargas Palmer, Co-Managing Partner of KPS, said, "We are thrilled to acquire North America's largest provider of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. OBE is the only 'one-stop shop' for every critical product a glazing industry customer needs, and the Company serves attractive, growing end-markets. We intend to drive profitable growth by providing the Company with the financial resources to invest in commercial and operational excellence. We will leverage KPS' decades of manufacturing expertise to create an entrepreneurial culture centered on innovation, continuous improvement and excellent customer experience. OBE has demonstrated a strong ability to integrate synergistic acquisitions over the past several decades and we will provide strategic support and capital in pursuit of future growth opportunities. We look forward to partnering with OBE's talented employees and management team under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Liz Haggerty to accelerate the Company's value creation opportunities."

Liz Haggerty said, "The entire OBE management team looks forward to partnering with KPS as the Company begins its journey as an independent company. KPS has an exemplary track record of investing in and improving manufacturing businesses, and we are exceedingly confident that they are the right partner to help us execute on our strategic plan. We will continue to build on our industry-leading reputation for quality, reliability and product innovation. KPS' experience with manufacturing businesses and the significant capital resources available will allow us to invest in our commercial and operational growth strategy. We intend to expand our capabilities as a customer-oriented solutions provider in architectural hardware, glass and glazing markets. We are very excited about OBE's future opportunities and we have found a great partner in KPS to capture them."

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors to CRH plc. Citi acted as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to KPS and its affiliates.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing approximately 77,400 people at around 3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $13.1 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $15.2 billion, operate 165 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 43,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of December 31, 2021, pro forma for recent acquisitions and exits). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

SOURCE KPS Capital Partners, LP