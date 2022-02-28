InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Motorcycle Seats (LVT-432)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a protective accessory to keep motorcycle seats clean and dry while parked," said an inventor from N. Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the CONVERTIBLE BIKE SEAT COVER. My design helps to protect and maintain the condition of a motorcycle seat."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a motorcycle seat while parked. In doing so, it protects the seat against sunlight, rain, snow and other debris. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to prevent fading and damage. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

