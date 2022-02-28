Dr. Marty Pets Celebrates Dr. Marty Nature's Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish and Poultry Achieving 250+ Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty ® Nature's Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish & Poultry, one of Dr. Marty Pets' most popular feline products, now has over 250+ positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Crafted by Dr. Marty Goldstein, leader of veterinary medicine, this premium freeze-dried raw cat food contains zero artificial preservatives, fillers, synthetic ingredients, or additives. Made with premium meats like succulent salmon, turkey, and whitefish, this nutritious blend supports your cat's youthful energy, nutritious diet, and mobility as well as healthy teeth and skin for a fuller, happier life.*

Dr. Marty Nature’s Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish and PoultryA premium freeze dried raw cat food from Dr. Marty Pets (PRNewswire)

Benefits of Dr. Marty Nature's Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish & Poultry

Dr. Marty Nature's Feast is a premium freeze-dried raw food that has optimal beneficial nutrients to keep your cat active, and happy. Unlike some other commercial cat foods that are cooked at high temperatures, Dr. Marty Nature's Feast is gently freeze-dried to help protect the nutrients cats need to thrive. This formula contains premium meats like salmon and turkey that create a delicious flavor and texture cats adore. The rest of the formula is select vegetables like sweet potato, peas, and carrots, seeds, and feline-friendly fruits to provide a balanced diet. This high-protein meal supports your cat's healthy joints and muscles as well as a soft, silky coat. Free of artificial preservatives and additives, Dr. Marty Nature's Feast is easy for cats to digest, which in turn supports energy levels, their quality of life, and their overall happiness.*

Dr. Marty ® Nature's Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish & Poultry can be purchased on the Dr. Marty Pets site for the price of $29.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Dr. Marty Nature's Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish & Poultry Ingredients List

Dr. Marty Nature's Feast premium ingredients contains Salmon, Turkey, Whitefish, Chicken Liver, Chicken Heart, Chicken Gizzard, Sweet Potato, Flaxseed, Egg, Pumpkin Seeds, Peas, Carrot, Apple, Blueberry, Cranberry, Ginger, Salt, Kelp, Sunflower Seeds, Spinach, Broccoli, Kale, Mixed Tocopherols (preservatives). Essential ingredients for a balanced, healthy feline diet that is full of nutrition and provides energy.

How do I serve Dr. Marty Nature's Feast - Essential Wellness - Fish & Poultry to my cat?

Dr. Marty Nature's Feast can be served as is right from the bag for your cat to enjoy.

For cat owners with felines that prefer wet food, it is recommended to combine 2 parts of Dr. Marty Nature's Feast with 1 part of water. Then, let the food sit for 3 minutes before combining the water and food and serving it to your cat.

Dr Marty Nature's Feast Customer Reviews

"I was astounded to find my cat looking healthier and more energetic. [...] I saw an improvement in the way she walked and overall well being. This all happened after changing her food to Dr.Marty I am very grateful!"* - Rachelle

"My cat seems really healthy after eating this. My vet recommended it and I bought it. My cat has healthy gums and teeth, strong build, shiny fur, better stools, and she is a ball of happiness and joy. Thank you Dr. Marty!"* - Emily

"My cat had flaky skin and it's gone since he's eating Dr Marty's cat food. His eyes are bright and his temperament has improved. He's very playful. His coat is shiny. Best food ever. Just a few days I saw the change."* - Onyx

About Dr. Marty Pets:

Founded by leading integrative veterinarian, Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty ® Pets was created to help boost pet health through premium quality nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with a nutritious diet and the utmost care. Other Dr. Marty Pets superior pet products include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Nature's Blend dog food. Dr Marty Pets products are designed with quality and nutrition in mind, calibrated to give your cat a healthy life. All Dr. Marty Pets products also come with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

To learn more, visit www.drmartypets.com , @drmartypets on Instagram, and @drmartypets on Twitter.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a leading integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, he is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary. To learn more, visit www.drmarty.com

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kerry Sutherland

Kerry@KSutherlandPR.com

(775) 360-6101

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets