DISA Awards Leidos $11.5 Billion Defense Enclave Services Contract

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded the Defense Enclave Services (DES) contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency. The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $11.5 billion and a four-year base period of performance followed by three two-year option periods.

"We are honored that DISA has entrusted our team to establish the modern infrastructure foundation that will deliver critical combat support capabilities to our warfighters," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and CEO. "Leidos is committed to helping DISA and the Defense Agencies and Field Activities (DAFA) further their vision, leveraging our decades of technological expertise to bolster their critical mission."

"The Defense Enclave Services program demands unique expertise and advanced technology solutions," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "Leidos brings both at unparalleled scale, with a focus on constant innovation. We look forward to delivering an improved user experience and enhanced mission capabilities."

Through digital modernization and transformation, the Defense Enclave Service (DES) contract will unify the DAFAs on a common network architecture to provide mission services focused on enhanced user experience, improved security, and network reliability.

Headquartered in Fort Meade, Maryland, the Defense Information Systems Agency provides, operates, and assures command and control and information-sharing capabilities and a globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure in direct support to joint warfighters, national level leaders and other mission and coalition partners across the full spectrum of military operations.

