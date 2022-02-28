CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind First Solar Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") (NASDAQ: FSLR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019, and February 20, 2020, inclusive.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of First Solar's newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

DEADLINE: March 8, 2022

Aggrieved First Solar investors only have until March 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

