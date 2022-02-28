Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Provides 2022 Financial Outlook; Dividend Increase

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2021; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Per Share
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$ (0.61)
$ (0.46)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.15)
FFO - diluted
1.07
0.97
3.54
3.47
Core FFO - diluted
1.08
1.02
3.99
3.78
Year-Over-Year
Sequential
Comparison
YTD
Comparison
Same-Store Results
4Q21 vs 4Q20
4Q21 vs. 3Q21
CY21 vs. CY20
Revenues
9.2%
4.1%
4.8%
Expenses
10.9%
0.9%
4.8%
Net Operating Income ("NOI")
8.1%
6.4%
4.8%
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Same-Store Results
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Weighted Average Occupancy
93.4%
94.3%
94.8%
94.4%
94.7%
(1)
Net operating income, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.
Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
- Net Loss was $(0.47) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to Net Income of $(0.15) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020;
- Core FFO increased to $3.99 or 5.8% per diluted share compared to $3.78 for the year ended December 31, 2020;
- Same-store revenue increased 4.8% driven by 5.1% growth in rental revenue and offset by a decrease of 0.3% in occupancy;
- Same-store operating expenses increased 4.8% year-over-year with a increase of 3.7% in same-store controllable expenses, and a increase of 6.7% in same-store non-controllable expenses;
- Same-store NOI growth of 4.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021;
- Same-store NOI growth of 6.4% from the third quarter of 2021;
- Continued to grow the portfolio through a strategic acquisition of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota totaling 2,696 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $359.9 million. Acquired two new apartment communities in Denver, Colorado consisting of 432 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $139.9 million;
- Sold five apartment communities consisting of 589 apartment homes in Rochester, Minnesota for an aggregate sale price of $60.0 million;
- Amended and expanded the Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement to increase the aggregate amount under the agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million and issued $50.0 million of 2.7% unsecured Series C Notes due June 6, 2030;
- Issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years;
- Improved and extended $250.0 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million which matures in September 2025; and
- Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 1.8 million common shares at an average price of $86.13 per share for total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, of approximately $156.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.
Subsequent Events
Subsequent to December 31, 2021, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.
On February 23, 2022 the company paid $3.3 million to terminate a $75.0 million interest rate swap and a $70.0 million forward swap.
Dividend Distributions
Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on April 11, 2022, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022, which represents a $0.01 increase over the prior distribution.
The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on March 31, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2021, Centerspace had $204.8 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $173.5 million available on its lines of credit.
2022 Financial Overview
Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2022 performance.
2022 Calendar Year Financial Outlook
Range for 2022
2021 Actual
Low
High
Earnings per Share - diluted
$ (0.47)
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
FFO per Share - diluted
$ 3.54
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
Core FFO per Share - diluted
$ 3.99
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
Additional assumptions:
- Same-store capital expenditures of $925 per home to $975 per home
- Value-add expenditures of $21.0 million to $24.0 million
- Investments of $114.5 million due to the January 2021 acquisitions of four communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota
FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2021 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until March 15, 2022
USA Toll Free Number
1-844-200-6205
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
130830
Conference Number
848822
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2021, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2021, Centerspace owned 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,441 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; the impact of social distancing, shelter-in-place, travel restrictions, remote work requirements, and similar governmental and private measures taken to combat the spread of a public health crisis on our operations and our tenants. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
High closing price
$ 111.26
$ 105.42
$ 79.71
$ 73.42
$ 74.55
Low closing price
$ 96.58
$ 78.42
$ 67.28
$ 68.00
$ 65.79
Average closing price
$ 103.29
$ 94.10
$ 71.99
$ 71.37
$ 70.30
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
$ 68.00
$ 70.64
Common share distributions—annualized
$ 2.88
$ 2.88
$ 2.80
$ 2.80
$ 2.80
Closing price dividend yield - annualized
2.6%
3.1%
3.6%
4.1%
4.0%
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
15,016
14,281
14,045
13,220
13,027
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
832
845
881
950
977
Closing Series E preferred units, as converted (thousands)
2,186
2,186
—
—
—
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
$ 963,560
$ 989,243
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
REVENUE
$ 57,988
$ 50,413
$ 46,656
$ 46,648
$ 45,540
$ 201,705
$ 177,994
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
16,852
14,434
13,018
13,449
12,668
57,753
51,625
Real estate taxes
6,654
5,916
5,742
5,792
5,256
24,104
21,533
Property management expenses
2,697
2,203
2,085
1,767
1,460
8,752
5,801
Casualty loss
280
(10)
(27)
101
331
344
1,662
Depreciation/amortization
30,418
22,447
19,308
19,992
20,282
92,165
75,593
General and administrative expenses
4,231
4,279
3,797
3,906
3,733
16,213
13,440
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 61,132
$ 49,269
$ 43,923
$ 45,007
$ 43,730
$ 199,331
$ 169,654
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
678
—
26,840
—
17
27,518
25,503
Operating income (loss)
(2,466)
1,144
29,573
1,641
1,827
29,892
33,843
Interest expense
(7,456)
(7,302)
(7,089)
(7,231)
(6,903)
(29,078)
(27,525)
Interest and other income (loss)
1,117
(5,082)
619
431
404
(2,915)
(1,575)
Net income (loss)
$ (8,805)
$ (11,240)
$ 23,103
$ (5,159)
$ (4,672)
$ (2,101)
$ 4,743
Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(640)
(640)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
1,793
1,930
(1,386)
469
460
2,806
212
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
(36)
(22)
(19)
(17)
(6)
(94)
126
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
(7,208)
(9,492)
21,538
(4,867)
(4,378)
(29)
4,441
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(6,428)
(6,528)
Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares
—
—
—
—
—
—
297
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (6,474)
$ (5,985)
$ (6,457)
$ (1,790)
Per Share Data - Basic
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.49
$ (0.49)
$ (0.46)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.15)
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$ (0.61)
$ (0.81)
$ 1.48
$ (0.49)
$ (0.46)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.15)
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,271,170
$ 2,203,606
$ 1,838,837
$ 1,883,407
$ 1,812,557
Less accumulated depreciation
(443,592)
(426,926)
(407,400)
(408,014)
(399,249)
1,827,578
1,776,680
1,431,437
1,475,393
1,413,308
Mortgage loans receivable
43,276
42,160
37,457
30,107
24,661
Total real estate investments
1,870,854
1,818,840
1,468,894
1,505,500
1,437,969
Cash and cash equivalents
31,267
20,816
5,194
10,816
392
Restricted cash
7,358
2,376
8,444
1,610
6,918
Other assets
30,582
34,919
17,218
18,427
18,904
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
$ 1,536,353
$ 1,464,183
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 62,403
$ 58,092
$ 52,413
$ 53,852
$ 55,609
Revolving line of credit
76,000
57,000
87,000
181,544
152,871
Notes payable, net of loan costs
299,344
299,454
319,286
319,236
269,246
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
480,703
489,140
287,143
293,709
297,074
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 918,450
$ 903,686
$ 745,842
$ 848,341
$ 774,800
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
$ 16,560
$ 16,560
EQUITY
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
1,157,255
1,092,130
1,033,940
980,453
968,263
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(474,318)
(454,691)
(433,310)
(443,409)
(427,681)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,435)
(5,784)
(12,064)
(12,798)
(15,905)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 772,032
$ 725,185
$ 682,096
$ 617,776
$ 618,207
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
223,600
225,850
53,133
53,007
53,930
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
648
645
657
669
686
TOTAL EQUITY
$ 996,280
$ 951,680
$ 735,886
$ 671,452
$ 672,823
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
$ 1,536,353
$ 1,464,183
CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.
The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of the same-store pool for that year and adjusts the previous year, to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. Measuring performance on a same-store basis allows investors to evaluate how a fixed pool of communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess success in increasing NOI, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sequential
Year-Over-Year
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ (2,466)
$ 1,144
$ 1,827
$ (3,610)
(315.6)%
$ (4,293)
(235.0)%
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
2,697
2,203
1,460
494
22.4%
1,237
84.7%
Casualty loss
280
(10)
331
290
(2,900.0)%
(51)
(15.4)%
Depreciation and amortization
30,418
22,447
20,282
7,971
35.5%
10,136
50.0%
General and administrative expenses
4,231
4,279
3,733
(48)
(1.1)%
498
13.3%
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
$ (678)
—
$ (17)
$ (678)
100.0%
$ (661)
3,888.2%
Net operating income
$ 34,482
$ 30,063
$ 27,616
$ 4,419
14.7%
$ 6,866
24.9%
Revenue
Same-store
$ 43,771
$ 42,034
$ 40,075
$ 1,737
4.1%
$ 3,696
9.2%
Non-same-store
13,407
7,214
3,105
6,193
85.8%
10,302
331.8%
Other
810
1,120
413
(310)
(27.7)%
397
96.1%
Dispositions
—
45
1,947
(45)
(100.0)%
(1,947)
(100.0)%
Total
57,988
50,413
45,540
7,575
15.0%
12,448
27.3%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
17,275
17,126
15,573
149
0.9%
1,702
10.9%
Non-same-store
5,914
2,940
1,157
2,974
101.2%
4,757
411.1%
Other
312
317
249
(5)
(1.6)%
63
25.3%
Dispositions
5
(33)
945
38
(115.2)%
(940)
(99.5)%
Total
23,506
20,350
17,924
3,156
15.5%
5,582
31.1%
Net operating income
Same-store
26,496
24,908
24,502
1,588
6.4%
1,994
8.1%
Non-same-store
7,493
4,274
1,948
3,219
75.3%
5,545
284.7%
Other
498
803
164
(305)
(38.0)%
334
203.7%
Dispositions
(5)
78
1,002
(83)
(106.4)%
(1,007)
(100.5)%
Total
$ 34,482
$ 30,063
$ 27,616
$ 4,419
14.7%
$ 6,866
24.9%
(dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ 29,892
$ 33,843
$ (3,951)
(11.7)%
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
8,752
5,801
2,951
50.9%
Casualty loss
344
1,662
(1,318)
(79.3)%
Depreciation and amortization
92,165
75,593
16,572
21.9%
General and administrative expenses
16,213
13,440
2,773
20.6%
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
(27,518)
(25,503)
(2,015)
7.9%
Net operating income
$ 119,848
$ 104,836
$ 15,012
14.3%
Revenue
Same-store
$ 166,326
$ 158,702
$ 7,624
4.8%
Non-same-store
29,298
5,424
23,874
440.2%
Other
2,831
2,147
684
31.9%
Dispositions
3,250
11,721
(8,471)
(72.3)%
Total
201,705
177,994
23,711
13.3%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
67,306
64,204
3,102
4.8%
Non-same-store
11,790
2,152
9,638
447.9%
Other
1,120
1,008
112
11.1%
Dispositions
1,641
5,794
(4,153)
(71.7)%
Total
81,857
73,158
8,699
11.9%
Net operating income
Same-store
99,020
94,498
4,522
4.8%
Non-same-store
17,508
3,272
14,236
435.1%
Other
1,711
1,139
572
50.2%
Dispositions
1,609
5,927
(4,318)
(72.9)%
Total
$ 119,848
$ 104,836
$ 15,012
14.3%
Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes
Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Controllable expenses
On-site compensation (1)
$ 4,419
$ 4,412
$ 7
0.2%
$ 17,602
$ 17,319
$ 283
1.6%
Repairs and maintenance
2,725
2,037
688
33.8%
9,785
9,507
278
2.9%
Utilities
2,736
2,597
139
5.4%
10,975
10,286
689
6.7%
Administrative and marketing
942
781
161
20.6%
3,643
3,376
267
7.9%
Total
$ 10,822
$ 9,827
$ 995
10.1%
$ 42,005
$ 40,488
$ 1,517
3.7%
Non-controllable expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 4,839
$ 4,513
$ 326
7.2%
$ 19,503
$ 19,026
$ 477
2.5%
Insurance
1,614
1,233
381
30.9%
5,798
4,690
1,108
23.6%
Total
$ 6,453
$ 5,746
$ 707
12.3%
$ 25,301
$ 23,716
$ 1,585
6.7%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store
$ 5,914
$ 1,157
$ 4,757
411.1%
$ 11,790
$ 2,152
$ 9,638
447.9%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other
312
249
63
25.3%
1,120
1,008
112
11.1%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions
5
945
(940)
(99.5)%
1,641
5,794
(4,153)
(71.7)%
Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
$ 23,506
$ 17,924
$ 5,582
31.1%
$ 81,857
$ 73,158
$ 8,699
11.9%
(1)
On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measurement used as a supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.
Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
- impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.
Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying the definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.
While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), a non-GAAP measure, is FFO adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (6,474)
$ (5,985)
$ (6,457)
$ (1,790)
Adjustments:
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
(1,793)
(1,930)
1,386
(469)
(460)
(2,806)
(212)
Depreciation and amortization
30,418
22,447
19,308
19,992
20,282
92,165
75,593
Less depreciation - non real estate
(101)
(80)
(87)
(98)
(87)
(366)
(353)
Less depreciation - partially owned entities
(21)
(24)
(24)
(24)
(33)
(93)
(379)
Gain on sale of real estate
(678)
—
(26,840)
—
(17)
(27,518)
(25,503)
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 13,674
$ 12,927
$ 13,700
$ 54,925
$ 47,356
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Casualty loss (recovery)
—
—
—
—
204
—
749
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2
530
3
—
2
535
23
Rebranding costs
—
—
—
—
402
—
402
Technology implementation costs
535
625
447
413
—
2,020
—
(Gain) loss on marketable securities
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,378
(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares
—
—
—
—
—
—
(297)
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
(450)
—
—
—
(450)
—
Acquisition related costs
90
140
—
—
—
230
—
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
(411)
5,353
—
—
—
4,942
—
Amortization of assumed debt
(26)
(27)
—
—
—
(53)
—
Other miscellaneous items
(61)
(3)
—
—
—
(64)
—
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 14,124
$ 13,340
$ 14,308
$ 62,085
$ 51,611
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 13,674
$ 12,927
$ 13,700
$ 54,925
$ 47,356
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
640
537
FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$ 19,170
$ 9,474
$ 13,834
$ 13,087
$ 13,860
$ 55,565
$ 47,893
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 14,124
$ 13,340
$ 14,308
$ 62,085
$ 51,611
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
640
537
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$ 19,299
$ 15,642
$ 14,284
$ 13,500
$ 14,468
$ 62,725
$ 52,148
Per Share Data
Earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted
$ (0.61)
$ (0.81)
$ 1.48
$ (0.49)
$ (0.46)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.15)
FFO per share and unit - diluted
$ 1.07
$ 0.60
$ 0.95
$ 0.92
$ 0.97
$ 3.54
$ 3.47
Core FFO per share and unit - diluted
$ 1.08
$ 0.98
$ 0.98
$ 0.95
$ 1.02
$ 3.99
$ 3.78
Weighted average shares and units - diluted
17,868
15,922
14,514
14,282
14,222
15,704
13,835
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
$ (7,208)
$ (9,492)
$ 21,538
$ (4,867)
$ (4,378)
$ (29)
$ 4,441
Adjustments:
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
640
640
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
(1,793)
(1,930)
1,386
(469)
(460)
(2,806)
(212)
Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
(8,841)
(11,262)
23,084
(5,176)
(4,678)
(2,195)
4,869
Adjustments:
Interest expense
7,440
7,287
7,075
7,216
6,888
29,018
27,334
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2
530
3
—
2
535
23
Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments
30,397
22,423
19,284
19,969
20,250
92,073
75,215
Casualty loss (recovery)
—
—
—
—
204
—
749
Interest income
(644)
(769)
(583)
(407)
(328)
(2,403)
(1,512)
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
(678)
—
(26,840)
—
(17)
(27,518)
(25,503)
Technology implementation costs
534
625
447
413
—
2,020
—
(Gain) loss on marketable securities
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,378
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
(450)
—
—
—
(450)
—
Acquisition related costs
90
140
—
—
—
230
—
Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market
(359)
5,361
—
—
—
5,002
—
Other miscellaneous items
(61)
(3)
—
—
—
(64)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 27,880
$ 23,882
$ 22,470
$ 22,015
$ 22,321
$ 96,248
$ 84,553
CENTERSPACE
DEBT ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Debt Maturity Schedule
Annual Expirations
Future Maturities of Debt
Secured
Debt
Unsecured
Unsecured
Total
Debt
% of
Total Debt
Weighted
2022
$ 22,429
$ —
$ —
$ 22,429
2.6%
3.92%
2023
42,596
—
—
42,596
5.0%
4.02%
2024
—
—
—
—
—
—
2025
32,112
75,000
1,000
108,112
12.6%
3.18%
2026
53,487
—
—
53,487
6.2%
3.74%
Thereafter
333,160
300,000
—
633,160
73.6%
3.15%
Total debt
$ 483,784
$ 375,000
$ 1,000
$ 859,784
100.0%
3.26%
(1)
The line of credit was fixed through an interest rate swap with a $75.0 million notional as of December 31, 2021. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.
(2)
Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Debt Balances Outstanding
Secured fixed rate - other mortgages
$ 284,934
$ 293,547
$ 288,363
$ 295,001
$ 298,445
Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility
198,850
198,850
—
—
—
Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)
75,000
57,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
Unsecured variable rate line of credit
1,000
—
37,000
131,544
102,871
Unsecured term loans
—
—
145,000
145,000
145,000
Unsecured senior notes
300,000
300,000
175,000
175,000
125,000
Debt total
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
$ 695,363
$ 796,545
$ 721,316
Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates
Other mortgages rate
3.81%
3.83%
3.90%
3.92%
3.93%
Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate
2.78%
2.78%
—
—
—
Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)
4.22%
2.79%
2.24%
2.18%
2.35%
Term loan rate (rate with swap)
—
—
4.19%
4.11%
4.18%
Senior notes rate
3.12%
3.12%
3.47%
3.47%
3.78%
Total debt
3.26%
3.23%
3.70%
3.37%
3.62%
(1)
The current rate on our line of credit was LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit as of December 31, 2021 was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.
Debt Maturity by Quarter for the Next Two Years
Year
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
2022
$ —
$ —
$ 22,429
$ —
$ 22,429
2023
—
19,187
—
23,409
42,596
$ 65,025
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL ANALYSIS
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Equity Capitalization
Common shares outstanding
15,016
14,281
14,045
13,220
13,027
Operating partnership units outstanding
832
845
881
950
977
Series E preferred units (as converted)
2,186
2,186
—
—
—
Total common shares and units outstanding
18,034
17,312
14,926
14,170
14,004
Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
$ 68.00
$ 70.64
Equity capitalization-common shares and units
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
$ 963,560
$ 989,243
Recorded book value of preferred shares
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
Total equity capitalization
$ 2,093,501
$ 1,729,514
$ 1,271,191
$ 1,057,090
$ 1,082,773
Series D preferred units
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
$ 16,560
16,560
Debt capitalization
Total debt
859,784
849,397
695,363
796,545
721,317
Total capitalization
$ 2,978,616
$ 2,600,496
$ 1,984,576
$ 1,870,195
$ 1,820,650
Total debt to total capitalization(1)
28.9%
33.1%
35.0%
43.1%
39.6%
(1)
Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Debt service coverage ratio(1)
3.17 x
2.75 x
2.62 x
2.53 x
2.73 x
2.77 x
2.57 x
Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization
2.68 x
2.32 x
2.21 x
2.14 x
2.28 x
2.34 x
2.13 x
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
7.43 x
8.67 x
7.68 x
8.92 x
8.07 x
8.61 x
8.53 x
Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
8.50 x
9.88 x
8.92 x
10.17 x
9.31 x
9.84 x
9.83 x
Distribution Data
Common shares and units outstanding at record date
15,848
15,126
14,926
14,171
14,004
15,848
14,004
Total common distribution declared
$ 11,411
$ 10,890
$ 10,448
$ 9,919
$ 9,803
$ 42,669
$ 38,538
Common distribution per share and unit
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
$ 2.84
$ 2.80
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)
66.7%
73.5%
71.4%
73.7%
68.6%
71.2%
74.1%
(1)
Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization.
(2)
Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(3)
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS
(dollars in thousands)
Homes
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q42021
Q42020
% Change
Q42021
Q42020
% Change
Q42021
Q42020
% Change
Denver, CO
992
$ 5,817
$ 5,400
7.7%
$ 1,990
$ 1,634
21.8%
$ 3,827
$ 3,766
1.6%
Minneapolis, MN
2,355
11,709
10,604
10.4%
4,651
4,488
3.6%
7,058
6,116
15.4%
North Dakota
2,421
8,155
8,011
1.8%
3,273
3,070
6.6%
4,882
4,941
(1.2)%
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,222
3,891
8.5%
1,888
1,648
14.6%
2,334
2,243
4.1%
Rochester, MN
1,121
4,996
4,601
8.6%
2,174
1,860
16.9%
2,822
2,741
3.0%
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,576
3,656
25.2%
1,820
1,602
13.6%
2,756
2,054
34.2%
Other Mountain West(1)
1,221
4,296
3,912
9.8%
1,479
1,271
16.4%
2,817
2,641
6.7%
Same-Store Total
10,672
$ 43,771
$ 40,075
9.2%
$ 17,275
$ 15,573
10.9%
$ 26,496
$ 24,502
8.1%
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy (2)
Average Monthly
Rental Rate (3)
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (4)
Regions
Q42021
Q42020
Growth
Q42021
Q42020
% Change
Q42021
Q42020
% Change
Denver, CO
14.5%
93.6%
94.3%
(0.7)%
$ 1,855
$ 1,727
7.4%
$ 2,089
$ 1,924
8.6%
Minneapolis, MN
26.6%
92.8%
93.2%
(0.4)%
1,586
1,502
5.6%
1,786
1,611
10.9%
North Dakota
18.4%
95.3%
95.8%
(0.5)%
1,107
1,062
4.2%
1,178
1,151
2.3%
Omaha, NE
8.8%
93.9%
93.8%
0.1%
996
912
9.2%
1,094
1,010
8.3%
Rochester, MN
10.7%
91.7%
95.5%
(3.8)%
1,515
1,371
10.5%
1,620
1,429
13.4%
St. Cloud, MN
10.4%
91.9%
94.6%
(2.7)%
1,106
971
13.9%
1,392
1,080
28.9%
Other Mountain West(1)
10.6%
94.5%
98.1%
(3.6)%
1,133
981
15.5%
1,241
1,088
14.1%
Same-Store Total
100.0%
93.4%
94.8%
(1.4)%
$ 1,314
$ 1,215
8.1%
$ 1,463
$ 1,321
10.6%
(1)
Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota.
(2)
Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.
(4)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS(1)
(dollars in thousands)
Homes
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q42021
Q32021
% Change
Q42021
Q32021
% Change
Q42021
Q32021
% Change
Denver, CO
992
$ 5,817
$ 5,565
4.5%
$ 1,990
$ 1,899
4.8%
$ 3,827
$ 3,666
4.4%
Minneapolis, MN
2,355
11,709
11,361
3.1%
4,651
4,548
2.3%
7,058
6,813
3.6%
North Dakota
2,421
8,155
8,183
(0.3)%
3,273
3,378
(3.1)%
4,882
4,805
1.6%
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,222
4,166
1.3%
1,888
1,933
(2.3)%
2,334
2,233
4.5%
Rochester, MN
1,121
4,996
4,874
2.5%
2,174
1,924
13.0%
2,822
2,950
(4.3)%
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,576
3,683
24.2%
1,820
1,750
4.0%
2,756
1,933
42.6%
Other Mountain West
1,221
4,296
4,202
2.2%
1,479
1,694
(12.7)%
2,817
2,508
12.3%
Same-Store Total
10,672
$ 43,771
$ 42,034
4.1%
$ 17,275
$ 17,126
0.9%
$ 26,496
$ 24,908
6.4%
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
Q42021
Q32021
Growth
Q42021
Q32021
% Change
Q42021
Q32021
% Change
Denver, CO
14.5%
93.6%
94.5%
(1.0)%
$ 1,855
$ 1,779
4.3%
$ 2,089
$ 1,978
5.6%
Minneapolis, MN
26.6%
92.8%
94.6%
(1.9)%
1,586
1,558
1.8%
1,786
1,699
5.1%
North Dakota
18.4%
95.3%
94.2%
1.2%
1,107
1,107
—
1,178
1,196
(1.5)%
Omaha, NE
8.8%
93.9%
94.6%
(0.7)%
996
962
3.5%
1,094
1,072
2.1%
Rochester, MN
10.7%
91.7%
93.2%
(1.6)%
1,515
1,459
3.8%
1,620
1,552
4.4%
St. Cloud, MN
10.4%
91.9%
91.5%
0.4%
1,106
1,063
4.0%
1,392
1,125
23.7%
Other Mountain West
10.6%
94.5%
96.6%
(2.2)%
1,133
1,082
4.7%
1,241
1,187
4.5%
Same-Store Total
100.0%
93.4%
94.3%
(1.0)%
$ 1,314
$ 1,280
2.7%
$ 1,463
$ 1,392
5.1%
(1)
Refer to footnotes on page S-13.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS(1)
(dollars in thousands)
Homes
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Denver, CO
992
$ 22,276
$ 21,568
3.3%
$ 7,592
$ 6,968
9.0%
$ 14,684
$ 14,600
0.6%
Minneapolis, MN
2,355
44,073
42,628
3.4%
18,279
17,613
3.8%
25,794
25,015
3.1%
North Dakota
2,421
32,365
31,342
3.3%
13,121
12,861
2.0%
19,244
18,481
4.1%
Omaha, NE
1,370
16,451
15,427
6.6%
7,468
6,846
9.1%
8,983
8,581
4.7%
Rochester, MN
1,121
19,223
18,512
3.8%
8,021
7,782
3.1%
11,202
10,730
4.4%
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
15,548
14,362
8.3%
6,788
6,485
4.7%
8,760
7,877
11.2%
Other Mountain West
1,221
16,390
14,863
10.3%
6,037
5,649
6.9%
10,353
9,214
12.4%
Same-Store Total
10,672
$ 166,326
$ 158,702
4.8%
$ 67,306
$ 64,204
4.8%
$ 99,020
$ 94,498
4.8%
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
2021
2020
Growth
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Denver, CO
14.9%
94.2%
93.8%
0.4%
$ 1,769
$ 1,761
0.5%
$ 1,987
$ 1,932
2.8%
Minneapolis, MN
26.0%
93.6%
93.6%
—%
1,537
1,497
2.7%
1,666
1,611
3.4%
North Dakota
19.4%
95.4%
95.9%
(0.5)%
1,088
1,049
3.7%
1,168
1,125
3.7%
Omaha, NE
9.1%
94.7%
94.2%
0.5%
949
905
4.8%
1,056
996
6.1%
Rochester, MN
11.3%
93.7%
95.5%
(1.8)%
1,439
1,378
4.2%
1,526
1,438
5.6%
St. Cloud, MN
8.8%
92.6%
94.4%
(1.8)%
1,036
958
8.2%
1,174
1,064
10.0%
Other Mountain West
10.5%
96.7%
96.5%
0.2%
1,054
962
9.5%
1,157
1,052
10.1%
Same-Store Total
100.0%
94.4%
94.7%
(0.3)%
$ 1,260
$ 1,210
4.1%
$ 1,376
$ 1,308
5.1%
(1)
Refer to footnotes on page S-13.
CENTERSPACE
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)
Three Months Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Number of Apartment Homes at Period End
Same-Store
10,672
10,676
10,676
11,265
10,567
Non-Same-Store
3,769
3,599
903
903
1,343
All Communities
14,441
14,275
11,579
12,168
11,910
Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)
Same-Store
$ 1,314
$ 1,279
$ 1,233
$ 1,200
$ 1,177
Non-Same-Store
1,225
1,506
1,617
1,584
1,599
All Communities
$ 1,291
$ 1,293
$ 1,263
$ 1,229
$ 1,225
Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)
Same-Store
$ 1,463
$ 1,392
$ 1,333
$ 1,302
$ 1,282
Non-Same-Store
1,306
1,606
1,739
1,705
1,708
All Communities
$ 1,423
$ 1,397
$ 1,365
$ 1,332
$ 1,330
Weighted Average Occupancy(4)
Same-Store
93.4%
94.3%
94.9%
94.9%
95.0%
Non-Same-Store
94.7%
95.1%
94.2%
91.8%
92.3%
All Communities
93.7%
94.4%
94.8%
94.6%
94.6%
Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent
Same-Store
39.5%
41.8%
41.9%
42.9%
41.2%
Non-Same-Store
44.1%
39.9%
32.9%
34.9%
35.3%
All Communities
40.6%
41.6%
41.0%
42.1%
40.3%
Capital Expenditures
Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store
$ 369
$ 255
$ 159
$ 131
$ 326
(1)
Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant apartment homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied apartment home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
(4)
Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other real estate companies.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(dollars in thousands, except per home amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Total Same-Store Apartment Homes
10,672
10,672
10,672
10,672
Building - Exterior
$ 997
$ 1,561
$ 3,131
$ 3,053
Building - Interior
1,325
29
1,560
230
Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing
274
427
826
1,900
Furniture & Equipment
82
118
163
343
Landscaping & Grounds
347
267
712
1,446
Turnover
909
388
3,281
2,940
Capital Expenditures - Same-Store
$ 3,934
$ 2,790
$ 9,673
$ 9,912
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 369
$ 261
$ 906
$ 929
Value Add
$ 4,356
$ 3,483
$ 18,366
$ 13,762
Total Capital Spend - Same-Store
$ 8,290
$ 6,273
$ 28,039
$ 23,674
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same Store
$ 777
$ 588
$ 2,627
$ 2,218
All Properties - Weighted Average Homes
14,326
11,322
12,489
10,982
Capital Expenditures
$ 4,337
$ 2,822
$ 10,278
$ 9,954
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home
$ 303
$ 249
$ 823
$ 906
Value Add
4,356
3,483
18,378
13,762
Acquisition Capital
1,523
$ 302
2,818
1,567
Total Capital Spend
$ 10,216
$ 6,607
$ 31,474
$ 25,283
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home
$ 713
$ 584
$ 2,520
$ 2,302
Value Add Capital Expenditures
Interior - Units
Same-Store
$ 1,941
$ 1,171
$ 11,340
$ 5,752
Non-Same-Store
—
—
8
—
Total Interior Units
$ 1,941
$ 1,171
$ 11,348
$ 5,752
Common Areas and Exteriors
Same-Store
$ 2,415
$ 2,312
$ 7,027
$ 8,009
Non-Same-Store
—
—
3
—
Total Common Areas and Exteriors
$ 2,415
$ 2,312
$ 7,030
$ 8,009
Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures
Same-Store
$ 4,356
$ 3,483
$ 18,367
$ 13,761
Non-Same-Store
—
—
11
—
Total Portfolio Value-Add
$ 4,356
$ 3,483
$ 18,378
$ 13,761
CENTERSPACE
2022 Financial Outlook
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Centerspace is providing guidance for 2022.
12 Months Ended
2022 Full-Year Guidance Range
December 31, 2021
Low
High
Actual
Amount
Amount
Same-store growth (1)
Revenue
$ 179,348
6.00%
8.00%
Controllable expenses
$ 44,693
3.75%
5.25%
Non-controllable expenses
$ 27,317
3.00%
4.50%
Total Expenses
$ 72,010
3.50%
5.00%
Same-store NOI (1)
$ 107,338
8.00%
10.00%
Components of NOI
Same-store NOI (1)
$ 107,338
$ 115,600
$ 118,100
Non-same-store NOI (1)
$ 9,190
$ 30,800
$ 31,300
Other Commercial NOI
$ 1,475
$ 1,300
$ 1,400
Other Sold NOI
$ 1,845
—
—
Total NOI
$ 119,848
$ 147,700
$ 150,800
Accretion from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count
$ —
—
—
Interest expense
$ (29,078)
(32,200)
(31,700)
Preferred dividends
$ (6,428)
(6,400)
(6,400)
Recurring income and expenses
Interest and other income (loss)
$ (3,008)
660
700
General and administrative and property management
$ (24,965)
(27,800)
(27,100)
Casualty losses
$ (344)
(2,000)
(1,700)
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
$ (366)
(430)
(390)
Non-controlling interest
$ (94)
(70)
(90)
Total recurring income and expenses
$ (28,777)
(29,640)
(28,580)
FFO
$ 55,565
$ 79,460
$ 84,120
FFO per diluted share
$ 3.54
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
Non-core income and expenses
Casualty loss
$ —
$ 600
$ 500
Technology implementation costs
2,020
990
890
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
4,942
—
—
Other miscellaneous items
198
—
—
Total non-core income and expenses
$ 7,160
$ 1,590
$ 1,390
Core FFO
$ 62,725
$ 81,050
$ 85,510
Core FFO per diluted share
$ 3.99
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
EPS - Diluted
$ (0.47)
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
15,704
18,700
18,700
(1)
Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflect the 2022 same-store pool.
Additional assumptions:
- Same-store capital expenditures of $925 per home to $975 per home
- Value-add expenditures of $21.0 million to $24.0 million
- Investments of $114.5 million due to the January 2022 acquisitions of four communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO
The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.
Outlook
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Amount
Low
High
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (6,457)
$ 282
$ 4,922
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
(2,806)
(7,885)
(7,885)
Depreciation and amortization
92,165
86,923
86,923
Less depreciation - non real estate
(366)
(430)
(390)
Less depreciation - partially owned entities
(93)
(70)
(90)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate
(27,518)
—
—
Dividends to preferred unitholders
$ 640
$ 640
$ 640
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 55,565
$ 79,460
$ 84,120
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Casualty loss write off
—
600
500
Loss on extinguishment of debt
535
—
—
Technology implementation costs
2,020
990
890
Commercial lease termination proceeds
(450)
—
—
Acquisition related costs
230
—
—
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
4,942
—
—
Other miscellaneous items
(117)
—
—
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 62,725
$ 81,050
$ 85,510
Earnings per share - diluted
$ (0.47)
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
FFO per share - diluted
$ 3.54
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
Core FFO per share - diluted
$ 3.99
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
Outlook
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Actual
Low
High
Operating income
$ 29,892
$ 30,977
$ 35,077
Adjustments:
General and administrative and property management expenses
24,965
27,800
27,100
Casualty loss
344
2,000
1,700
Depreciation and amortization
92,165
86,923
86,923
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other assets
(27,518)
—
—
Net operating income
$ 119,848
$ 147,700
$ 150,800
