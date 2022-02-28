Asep Medical Holdings Inc. to Hold Online Investor Information Webinar on March 3, 2022

Webinar Features Strategic Insights from Asep Inc.'s Senior Executives

Founder and COO, Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock and CEO, Rudy Mazzocchi

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) announces that it is holding an online webinar on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 pm EST and will give investors the chance to learn more about the Company, its two-pronged approach to antibiotic resistance and failure as well as significant recent corporate developments.

Who —Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, COO and Rudy Mazzocchi, CEO

What — a free online webinar on the Company's strategic importance, recent developments and revenue plans

Where — Zoom Webinar, registration details below

When — Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 pm EST

Why — to give investors a chance to ask questions and get answers about Asep Inc.'s strategic importance to the medical field

Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, COO

Dr. Hancock is a leading microbiologist in Canada who has researched and taught at the University of British Columbia for nearly 40 years. His chief interest is in designing new therapeutic strategies to treat infections and inflammation in the light of increasing antibiotic resistance, coupled with a dearth of new antibiotic discoveries. His research interests include cationic host defence peptides as novel antimicrobials, anti-biofilm agents, anti-inflammatory agents and modulators of innate immunity. He has published more than 800 papers and reviews, has more than 120,000 citations, an h-index of 174, and 72 patents awarded. Awards and honours include the Prix Galien (highest award for Canadian pharmaceutical research and innovation), the Killam Prize (Canada Council's prize for Health Research), Michael Smith CIHR Researcher of the Year, and the ICAAC Aventis Antimicrobial Research Award (the leading award worldwide for antimicrobial research). In 2001 he was inducted as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Rudy Mazzocchi, CEO

Rudy A. Mazzocchi has over 30 years of senior executive management, technology and intellectual property development, and financing experience (institutional, venture, private and public) in the med-tech, biotech, and biopharma industries. As a founder of over a dozen healthcare companies, he has developed and commercialized multiple technologies ranging from diagnostics to implantable medical devices, requiring rigorous clinical validation and regulatory reviews, including FDA Clearance, CE Mark, and International Regulatory Approvals. As Chairman/Acting-CEO of AGENTIX Biopharma Corp., he concurrently serves as Co-Founder/Vice-Chairman of the BioMedX Group, Executive Chairman of MY NEXT HEALTH and Independent Director of several private and public, early and growth-stage companies, and Senior Advisor to a variety of international corporations seeking global expansion and access to U.S. public markets. Mazzocchi previously served as Executive Chairman of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA) and Independent Director of Greatbatch/Integer Medical (NYSE: ITGR) and is author of over 100 patents and recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Healthcare.

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.). Sepset Inc. is in the advanced development of proprietary diagnostic tools enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis. ABT Inc. is in the advanced development of broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis. Current modelling also suggests the SepsetER test could save $16 billion annually in unnecessary antibiotic usage.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. ABT Inc. is currently in pre-clinical development for two separate products.

