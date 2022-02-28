ARTREPRENEUR: CURATED OPENS MARCH 2, 2022 IN THE NEW YORK EQUITY ASSOCIATION GALLERY

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Artrepreneur.com is pleased to announce an exhibition of artists' work featuring highlights from Artrepreneur's new Giclée Print Shop.The exhibition, Artepreneur; Curated, will run March 2 – March 5, 2022 at the New York Equity Association Gallery. The prints are representative of the wide range of members' work featured and available on artrepreneur.com.

(PRNewswire)

Artrepreneur was launched in 2019 to empower visual artists to better manage their careers. The platform is committed to supporting members throughout their creative evolution by providing opportunities and resources to help them learn and grow. Today, the platform has more than 110,000 active members and showcases more than 200,000 works of art.

Registration for the event is required. Anyone interested in attending can register on Eventbrite.

Coinciding with Artrepreneur: Curated is a selection of work from the company's esteemed curatorial team who are all highly accomplished working artists. Not only responsible for assembling the body of prints in this show, the Artrepreneur curators also manage a full range of programs from daily reviews to long term initiatives that focus on helping member artists, engaging companies and organizations and ensuring the quality of art. They include:

Matt Rota, an illustrator, author, and instructor who has worked with The New York Times, the New Yorker, Penguin Books, The LA Times, The Washington Post and many others.

Elizabeth Winnel, an accomplished artist, and arts professional who has garnered widespread attention for her vibrant paintings of mouths and lips.

Masahito Ono, a Japanese-born artist living and working in New York City creates installations, photographs and films that investigate the transience of nature and human life using geopoetics.

Mike Porten, an accomplished interdisciplinary artist whose work ranges from painting and sculptural work to installation.

Ashok Sinha, published by The New York Times, Architectural Digest and Interior Design Magazine, specializes in photographing architectural and interior spaces.

Jordan Baker, an artist and curator living and working in the Hudson Valley, New York, Jordan was born on a naval base in Winter Park, Florida.

Steve Schlackman, Chief of Products for Artrepreneur is also a photographer whose work celebrates the lives and events of ordinary people in their cultural landscapes.

About Artrepreneur

We empower artists of the world to succeed while giving art lovers access to their work. An online membership platform and marketplace for all visual artists and creatives, Artrepreneur welcomes artists and designers from all disciplines, levels, backgrounds, and geographies, as well as buyers, collectors, companies, organizations, institutions, and art enthusiasts. We provide artists the tools, knowledge and opportunity needed to build confidence and achieve success on their own terms. Artrepreneur is the destination for all undiscovered talent in both fine arts and commercial design. In December 2021 the multi-modal marketplace became a certified B Corp, a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artrepreneur