TrueCar Releases Analysis of February Industry Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,071,377 units in February 2022, down 10% from a year ago and up 7% from January 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.2 million, down 11% from February 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 935,604 units, down 12% from a year ago and up 4% from January 2022.

"After a volatile 2021 in terms of pricing and supply, this month we're seeing signs of stability. From a supply standpoint, we're seeing industry new listings roughly in line with January. Additionally, from a pricing standpoint things appear to be settling into a new equilibrium with the smallest month-over-month average price change in at least a year," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

(PRNewswire)

"This month we are seeing the lowest levels of leasing since the onset of the pandemic when there was a proliferation of extended term loans. Historically, leasing has been the go-to option for shoppers looking for the lowest payment but over the past year we have seen that shift," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "For shoppers configuring vehicles on TrueCar we're now seeing lower average payments for 72-month loans than 36-month leases."

Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for February 2022 are expected to be down 10% from a year ago and up 7% from January 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for February 2022 are expected to be up 3% from a year ago and up 30% from January 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 53% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and down about 1% from January 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 11% from a year ago at 14.2 million units.

Used vehicle sales for February 2022 are expected to reach 3.2 million, down 9% from a year ago and up 8% from January 2022 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.5% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.4%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for February 2022 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.



Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 24,332 26,393 24,024 -7.8% -7.8% 1.3% 1.3% Daimler 19,927 20,317 20,400 -1.9% -1.9% -2.3% -2.3% Ford 136,021 161,834 142,445 -16.0% -16.0% -4.5% -4.5% GM 165,610 191,846 142,574 -13.7% -13.7% 16.2% 16.2% Honda 82,027 106,328 73,949 -22.9% -22.9% 10.9% 10.9% Hyundai 58,475 50,735 51,510 15.3% 15.3% 13.5% 13.5% Kia 46,811 48,062 42,488 -2.6% -2.6% 10.2% 10.2% Nissan 63,335 86,138 59,742 -26.5% -26.5% 6.0% 6.0% Stellantis 140,377 151,912 125,265 -7.6% -7.6% 12.1% 12.1% Subaru 52,002 48,300 44,158 7.7% 7.7% 17.8% 17.8% Tesla 42,105 21,550 40,165 95.4% 95.4% 4.8% 4.8% Toyota 167,319 184,249 158,676 -9.2% -9.2% 5.4% 5.4% Volkswagen Group 36,919 46,846 37,971 -21.2% -21.2% -2.8% -2.8% Industry 1,071,377 1,196,008 1,002,006 -10.4% -10.4% 6.9% 6.9%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 23,767 25,170 23,618 -5.6% -5.6% 0.6% 0.6% Daimler 18,881 19,510 19,983 -3.2% -3.2% -5.5% -5.5% Ford 101,977 133,486 115,636 -23.6% -23.6% -11.8% -11.8% GM 128,488 169,301 124,119 -24.1% -24.1% 3.5% 3.5% Honda 80,999 105,612 73,637 -23.3% -23.3% 10.0% 10.0% Hyundai 54,158 46,218 50,967 17.2% 17.2% 6.3% 6.3% Kia 42,719 45,710 40,907 -6.5% -6.5% 4.4% 4.4% Nissan 53,160 67,638 49,289 -21.4% -21.4% 7.9% 7.9% Stellantis 114,002 126,068 106,028 -9.6% -9.6% 7.5% 7.5% Subaru 50,748 47,214 42,512 7.5% 7.5% 19.4% 19.4% Tesla 41,920 21,550 40,151 94.5% 94.5% 4.4% 4.4% Toyota 159,320 172,198 140,160 -7.5% -7.5% 13.7% 13.7% Volkswagen Group 36,130 40,821 37,429 -11.5% -11.5% -3.5% -3.5% Industry 935,604 1,064,728 897,288 -12.1% -12.1% 4.3% 4.3%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 1,223 406 -53.8% -53.8% 39.3% 39.3% Daimler 1,046 807 417 29.6% 29.6% 150.7% 150.7% Ford 34,044 28,348 26,809 20.1% 20.1% 27.0% 27.0% GM 37,122 22,545 18,455 64.7% 64.7% 101.1% 101.1% Honda 1,028 716 312 43.6% 43.6% 229.4% 229.4% Hyundai 4,317 4,517 543 -4.4% -4.4% 694.4% 694.4% Kia 4,092 2,352 1,581 74.0% 74.0% 158.9% 158.9% Nissan 10,175 18,500 10,453 -45.0% -45.0% -2.7% -2.7% Stellantis 26,375 25,844 19,237 2.1% 2.1% 37.1% 37.1% Subaru 1,254 1,086 1,646 15.5% 15.5% -23.8% -23.8% Tesla 185 - 14



1251.0% 1251.0% Toyota 7,999 12,051 18,516 -33.6% -33.6% -56.8% -56.8% Volkswagen Group 789 6,025 542 -86.9% -86.9% 45.7% 45.7% Industry 135,773 131,280 104,718 3.4% 3.4% 29.7% 29.7%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 2.3% 4.6% 1.7% -49.9% 37.5% Daimler 5.2% 4.0% 2.0% 32.2% 156.6% Ford 25.0% 17.5% 18.8% 42.9% 33.0% GM 22.4% 11.8% 12.9% 90.7% 73.2% Honda 1.3% 0.7% 0.4% 86.1% 197.0% Hyundai 7.4% 8.9% 1.1% -17.1% 599.8% Kia 8.7% 4.9% 3.7% 78.6% 135.0% Nissan 16.1% 21.5% 17.5% -25.2% -8.2% Stellantis 18.8% 17.0% 15.4% 10.4% 22.3% Subaru 2.4% 2.2% 3.7% 7.3% -35.3% Tesla 0.4% 0.0% 0.0%

1188.7% Toyota 4.8% 6.5% 11.7% -26.9% -59.0% Volkswagen Group 2.1% 12.9% 1.4% -83.4% 49.8% Industry 12.7% 11.0% 10.5% 15.5% 21.3%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual BMW 2.3% 2.2% 2.4% Daimler 1.9% 1.7% 2.0% Ford 12.7% 13.5% 14.2% GM 15.5% 16.0% 14.2% Honda 7.7% 8.9% 7.4% Hyundai 5.5% 4.2% 5.1% Kia 4.4% 4.0% 4.2% Nissan 5.9% 7.2% 6.0% Stellantis 13.1% 12.7% 12.5% Subaru 4.9% 4.0% 4.4% Tesla 3.9% 1.8% 4.0% Toyota 15.6% 15.4% 15.8% Volkswagen Group 3.4% 3.9% 3.8%

96.6% 95.7% 96.1%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual BMW 2.5% 2.4% 2.6% Daimler 2.0% 1.8% 2.2% Ford 10.9% 12.5% 12.9% GM 13.7% 15.9% 13.8% Honda 8.7% 9.9% 8.2% Hyundai 5.8% 4.3% 5.7% Kia 4.6% 4.3% 4.6% Nissan 5.7% 6.4% 5.5% Stellantis 12.2% 11.8% 11.8% Subaru 5.4% 4.4% 4.7% Tesla 4.5% 2.0% 4.5% Toyota 17.0% 16.2% 15.6% Volkswagen Group 3.9% 3.8% 4.2%

96.9% 95.8% 96.3%

ATP



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $61,979 $58,682 $62,415 5.6% -0.7% Daimler $75,184 $63,174 $75,051 19.0% 0.2% Ford $48,441 $45,349 $48,794 6.8% -0.7% GM $51,574 $42,789 $51,143 20.5% 0.8% Honda $35,490 $30,737 $34,690 15.5% 2.3% Hyundai $36,989 $30,965 $35,567 19.5% 4.0% Kia $33,048 $29,448 $34,079 12.2% -3.0% Nissan $32,948 $29,173 $34,150 12.9% -3.5% Stellantis $52,661 $43,538 $52,294 21.0% 0.7% Subaru $34,258 $31,062 $35,310 10.3% -3.0% Toyota $40,204 $35,646 $39,813 12.8% 1.0% Volkswagen Group $46,378 $42,923 $46,303 8.0% 0.2% Industry $43,776 $38,163 $44,182 14.7% -0.9%

$5,614

-$406





Incentives



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $2,242 $5,238 $2,795 -57.2% -19.8% Daimler $1,774 $3,948 $2,083 -55.1% -14.9% Ford $1,786 $3,350 $2,184 -46.7% -18.2% GM $1,929 $4,533 $2,046 -57.5% -5.7% Honda $1,186 $2,365 $1,249 -49.9% -5.1% Hyundai $1,083 $2,268 $1,136 -52.3% -4.7% Kia $1,403 $2,677 $1,753 -47.6% -19.9% Nissan $1,888 $3,758 $2,010 -49.8% -6.1% Stellantis $2,462 $4,628 $2,498 -46.8% -1.4% Subaru $897 $1,321 $986 -32.1% -9.0% Toyota $981 $2,548 $1,141 -61.5% -14.0% Volkswagen Group $2,020 $3,714 $1,963 -45.6% 2.9% Industry $1,619 $3,429 $1,804 -52.8% -10.3%

-$1,810

-$186





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 3.6% 8.9% 4.5% -59.5% -19.2% Daimler 2.4% 6.2% 2.8% -62.3% -15.0% Ford 3.7% 7.4% 4.5% -50.1% -17.6% GM 3.7% 10.6% 4.0% -64.7% -6.5% Honda 3.3% 7.7% 3.6% -56.6% -7.2% Hyundai 2.9% 7.3% 3.2% -60.0% -8.4% Kia 4.2% 9.1% 5.1% -53.3% -17.4% Nissan 5.7% 12.9% 5.9% -55.5% -2.6% Stellantis 4.7% 10.6% 4.8% -56.0% -2.1% Subaru 2.6% 4.3% 2.8% -38.4% -6.2% Toyota 2.4% 7.1% 2.9% -65.9% -14.8% Volkswagen Group 4.4% 8.7% 4.2% -49.7% 2.7% Industry 3.7% 9.0% 4.1% -58.8% -9.5%

Revenue



Manufacturer Feb 2022 Forecast Feb 2021 Actual Jan 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $46,900,691,381 $45,642,691,291 $44,270,878,912 2.8% 5.9%

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar.com