ONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a virtual meeting only on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The meeting will also be audio webcast on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 28, 2022.

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. CDT Virtual: Register to virtually attend the live online Annual Meeting at http://www.proxydocs.com/ogs Webcast: Log on to the webcast at http://www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

918-947-7123

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.