TravisMathew launches Canadian Expansion

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TravisMathew is excited to announce the launch of the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Canadian expansion project. The men's lifestyle and performance apparel brand is expanding its rapidly growing North American business by launching its third international direct-to-consumer e-commerce market in Canada, joining both Europe and Japan.

As U.S. growth continues to accelerate and international brand awareness continues to soar, global growth is a key focus for TravisMathew. This new entry point into Canada is a strategic step towards the brand's goal of doubling year-over-year growth. Since 2019, TravisMathew has seen 100% growth in annual sales.

TravisMathew is offering the same great product selection and online shopping experience to their Canadian customers at TravisMathew.ca. The brand will offer a new website, international shipping and will deliver on its full TravisMathew benefits experience with the TM rewards program –a way for customers to earn points on purchases and perks like free annual gifts and complimentary shipping.

"We're excited to announce the official launch of TravisMathew.ca, which is the start of our direct-to-consumer business in Canada," TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis states. "Canada has been an incredible market for us, and we are glad we can service the customer directly in addition to our great wholesale partners. For us, it's about delivering apparel that's looks great and feels great for any occasion."

TravisMathew draws its inspiration from laid-back living and the idea that comfort and style should always go hand in hand. Over the years, TravisMathew has created versatile, everyday apparel that seamlessly transitions from the back nine to the boardroom and beyond. With a smart blend of performance and innovative design, each product is crafted to achieve a perfect balance between functional comfort and wearable style. TravisMathew offers everything from button-ups and outerwear to pants, shorts, and polos fit for a night out, work trips, and an active line rooted in performance.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com .

