WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree , a global digital transformation company, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Americas Emerging Service Provider Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in delivery and ServiceNow pipeline growth. Mindtree has demonstrated the ability to deliver a world-class customer experience.

Mindtree Recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Americas Emerging Service Provider Partner of the Year (PRNewswire)

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year's awards are based on partner performance for 2021 by evaluating the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

This award was presented at ServiceNow's Americas Partner Awards digital event on Friday, February 4, 2022.

"This recognition underscores the combined strengths and shared commitment of Mindtree and ServiceNow to deliver best-in-class mobile, integrated and interactive experiences at the speed of business," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We see ServiceNow as a foundational hyperscale partner tightly integrated with our cloud ecosystem offerings that help unlock systemic value and drive better customer experience, innovation, and growth. Achieving the status of a ServiceNow Elite partner in less than a year reflects our extensive focus and aggressive investments in scaling industry-aligned ServiceNow capabilities and offerings. The multiple industry solutions that we have co-developed with ServiceNow are helping enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, processes, operations and services, maximizing revenue and operational excellence."

ServiceNow is one of Mindtree's key growth partners. Mindtree's dedicated ServiceNow practice has carried out large-scale transformational engagements — covering the entire value chain and ServiceNow offerings portfolio — at some of the world's largest financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, education, energy and utilities, communications, media, technology, hospitality, transportation, and logistics companies. In addition to upskilling and reskilling resources across various ServiceNow certification streams and building competencies beyond ITSM, Mindtree has also invested heavily in establishing a dedicated ServiceNow engineering team and center of excellence, developing a broad range of custom applications and accelerators to drive function-specific as well as enterprise ServiceNow solutions. The company has consistently reported high buyer satisfaction with its ServiceNow engagements.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 260 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 31,900 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com.

Mindtree Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindtree) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindtree