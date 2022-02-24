LYNN FORESTER DE ROTHSCHILD NAMED TO NIKOLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has appointed Lynn Forester de Rothschild to its Board of Directors. Forester de Rothschild is a co-founder of Inclusive Capital Partners ("In-Cap") and will now represent the group on the board, replacing In-Cap co-founder, Jeff Ubben.

"Lynn's work in environmental and social issues will be a real asset to Nikola's board as we execute on our many strategic and business priorities," said Steve Girsky, chairman of Nikola's Board of Directors. "I also want to thank Jeff Ubben for his many contributions to the Nikola Board and for his help transitioning Lynn, who will now represent Inclusive Capital Partners on the Nikola Board."

"I am pleased to join the Nikola Board of Directors," said Forester de Rothchild. "My life's work has been in engaging with companies that believe in transforming the world to become cleaner and more inclusive. Creating shareholder value with zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure are very important deliverables that I look forward to actively working with Nikola's management and its Board of Directors to make happen."

Prior to co-founding In-Cap, Forester de Rothschild founded and chairs the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, a not-for-profit seeking to make economies and societies more inclusive, dynamic and sustainable.

Forester de Rothschild is a member of the Board of Directors of The Estee Lauder Companies, and previously served on the boards of The Economist Group, Gulfstream, General Instruments, Bronfman-Rothschild and Weather Central. In addition, she served as a member of the National Information Infrastructure Advisory Committee and the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under President Clinton, and as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Inclusive Financial Services.

She graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Pomona College and from Columbia University School of Law, with a Juris Doctor degree with honors.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:­

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

ABOUT INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.P. ("In-Cap") is an SEC-registered Investment Adviser based in San Francisco, California. In-Cap seeks to positively leverage capitalism and governance in pursuit of a healthy planet and the well-being of its inhabitants. In-Cap seeks superior long-term shareholder value through active partnerships with companies whose core businesses either contribute to this pursuit or who are transforming their businesses to become more sustainable.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

