Bunzl receives NAW Distributors Deliver Award

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunzl North America recently received the 2021 Distributors Deliver Award from the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW). The award recognizes the philanthropic efforts of wholesaler-distributors and their commitment to charity, community and improving lives.

Bunzl receives the 2021 NAW Distributors Deliver Award (PRNewswire)

Bunzl partnered with the NAW and NFL stadium vaccination sites and helped contribute to over $500,000 worth of PPE in their efforts to vaccinate more than two million people. The partnership also included the National League of Cities. Together, over $1,000,000 in donations of critical personal protective equipment and other supplies was raised, helping reopen communities.

"Bunzl is honored to work with the NAW to support vaccinations for millions of Americans and help cities re-open. As a key supplier of PPE to many industries, we are proud to do our part with donations of products to help teams on the front lines of the pandemic" according to Jim McCool, CEO Bunzl North America.

Bunzl received an inaugural Distributors Deliver Award at the recent NAW 2022 Executive Summit in Washington, DC.

Bunzl delivers value-added distribution of consumable operating supplies including foodservice and retail packaging, cleaning & hygiene supplies and a broad range of PPE from both its own brands as well as manufacturer brands, serving customers and distributors in the grocery, foodservice, food processing/agricultural, retail, c-store and safety segments across North America.

Bunzl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bunzl) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bunzl